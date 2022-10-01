Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Rochester Adams at Troy Athens boys soccer
A Rochester Adams goal with less than a minute left in the game gave the Highlanders a 2-2 tie with host Troy Athens Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Troy.
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at South Lyon in LVC boys soccer tournament title game
The regular-season champion in the Lakes Valley Conference, South Lyon hosted Walled Lake Northern for the LVC boys soccer tournament championship game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, but the Knights got the road win, 3-2, to claim the tournament title.
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
In must-win game for OAA Red title chances, Troy Athens plays to 2-2 draw with Adams
TROY — In a game Troy Athens needed to keep its division title hopes alive, the Red Hawks and Rochester Adams Highlanders both scored late in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night. With the draw, Athens (11-3-2, 4-1-2 OAA Red) is eliminated from the division title race. The Red Hawks will finish either tied for second or tied for third, depending on how Wednesday night’s game between Troy and Clarkston finishes. But Athens can no longer catch the Colts, so Troy clinches the OAA Red title on a night they are off and will finish the league season Wednesday.
Screening of ‘Boblo Boats’ documentary takes local seniors down memory lane
Aaron Schillinger was living in NYC making videos for nonprofit companies when he set sail for Toledo to create a fundraising video for “an old boat” he knew nothing about. That trip turned out to be a seven-year voyage through some challenging waters before eventually docking with an award-winning documentary on the rise, fall and hopefully rebirth of the Boblo Boat and Boblo Island.
Defense dominates as De La Salle shuts out Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl
NOVI — It’s been two weeks, but Warren De La Salle’s defense is still playing like it’s ticked off. The Pilots’ ‘D’ played like its hair was on fire in Sunday’s dismantling of Novi Detroit Catholic Central in the 78th annual Boys Bowl, stifling the Shamrocks in a 28-0 win that put the Pilots back on top of the Catholic League Central standings.
Madison Heights woman recognized for piloting world record flight
It took a while, but Taylor McNeill of Madison Heights was finally able to pick up her recognition from the National Aeronautical Association for piloting a record-setting flight. She was honored this year by the NAA for the flight she made in October 2020 from Chicago to Omaha, Neb. during...
Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Ray Township
New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
South Lyon East High School locked down after threat discovered
South Lyon East High School was in lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after school officials were told a note in a bathroom alleged someone in the building was armed and was going to begin shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that detectives did not believe the...
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County
A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Exchange Building in Detroit Brings High Rise Condominium to Greektown
The Exchange Building in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood is being built from the top down, and will house residential and commercial spaces. Things are looking up at the 16-story-tower Exchange building, quite literally. The luxury high-rise condominium, located at 338 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, is being built from the top...
Town hall Monday on transit millage
One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
Driver charged in fatal crash in Novi
A 24-year-old Plymouth man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a fatal accident in Novi on Monday, Oct. 3. Donovan Early Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a potential 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a potential five-year felony.
Detroiter sentenced for fatal shooting of firefighter in Troy
Sentencing was handed down Monday to a man convicted of fatally shooting a lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department following a reported road rage incident in Troy. Detroiter Terell Josey, 28, was ordered to spend 7 to 17 years in prison for the July 5, 2021 death of Francis “Frank” Dombrowski, 55, of Rochester Hills. Following a trial in Oakland County Circuit Court in August, Josey was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.
