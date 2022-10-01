ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli's HS records in same game

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpemA_0iHepTAY00

Arch Manning is already one step ahead of his very famous uncles.

The Rivals No. 1 recruit in the country laid waste to his high school record book on Friday, posting 356 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in a 52-22 win for Isidore Newman School.

The performance saw the teenager surpass records owned by both Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton had previously held the Isidore Newman passing touchdowns record with 93, which Arch tied last week in a rare loss. Eli held the Isidore Newman passing yard record with 7,268, which Arch needed 110 yards to top per ESPN.

The young quarterback did both in style, setting the Isidore Newman record for passing touchdowns in a game as well.

Arch Manning's hype train at full speed toward Texas

Manning has continued to make headlines even after ending one of the most followed college football recruitments in recent memory by committing to Texas. That commitment triggered a wave of big-time commitments for the Longhorns, who currently have the Rivals No. 4 class of 2023.

Texas certainly knew how big landing Manning could be. They reportedly paid $280K just on his official recruitment visit.

Just two weeks ago, Manning also led a wild comeback, posting 317 passing yards and four touchdowns to erase an 18-point halftime deficit. With four more games left on the regular season schedule plus playoffs, he'll have plenty of time for more highlights.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

LeGarrette Blount apologizes after video shows him fighting with adults at youth football game

LeGarrette Blount apologized after video showed the former NFL running back throwing punches during a skirmish among adults at a youth football game. TMZ published video of the incident on Monday showing tensions surface during a postgame handshake line at a 12-and-under football game in Gilbert, Arizona. Two groups of adults were seen arguing after the game before the incident escalated into pushing and shoving. Blount, who was reportedly a coach at the game, lunged at and threw punches at a man in the opposing group after the man appeared to say something.
GILBERT, AZ
The Independent

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run.Instead, he hit the jackpot.Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer.The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it...
MLB
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
92K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy