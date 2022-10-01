Read full article on original website
Related
Nordonia volleyball seeks wins ahead of postseason
Looking to gain some momentum before sectional play, the youthful Nordonia volleyball squad is still showing signs of improvement and growth despite going against a robust schedule. Nordonia’s latest test came at home in a Suburban League clash against Wadsworth. The Knights lost the strong Grizzlies 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 26-24, and...
Winfield-Mount Union rallies to stun WACO in five-set volleyball thriller
Trailing two sets to none, the Winfield-Mount Union High School volleyball team rallied to defeat WACO, 16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 15-5 in an SEI Superconference North Division match Tuesday at WACO High School in Wayland. Bradie Buffington had 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Wolves. Melina Oepping had 15 kills, 24...
Nordonia boys golfers finish strong in Suburban League
A youthful Nordonia boys golf squad continues to get better and it’s a crucial time of the season with sectional tournament action in play. This time around, it was the play of the programs two seniors that led the charge in the final league tournament. ...
Comments / 0