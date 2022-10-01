ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season

CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
CONROE, TX
defendernetwork.com

Game Highlights: Worthing HS v. Kashmere HS

Evan Worthing high school defeated Kashmere high school in a nail-biting 29-27 victory wherein 6’2″ sophomore tight end / defensive end Jacory Thurman was a man amongst boys making plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Kashmere QB Theron Boutte kept the Rams in the game...
HOUSTON, TX
Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold regular meeting Oct. 6

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX
Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families

Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
HOUSTON, TX
39920 Cimarron Way

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3472 Sq. Ft. Lovely 1.5 story home on 4.67 lush acres in Magnolia! A few of the many features of this home include a covered front porch, 3 car garage, two tankless water heaters, extensive tile and wood flooring, crown moulding, neutral paint, abundant windows and generous room sizes. The island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the sunny breakfast nook; both formals; den has cozy brick fireplace; study has French doors to close off for privacy; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; two bedrooms and large game room up; the private and serene backyard offers a 30'x40' metal workshop, sparkling pool and spa with pool bath, and lanai with outdoor kitchen, all surrounded by gorgeous shade trees. Zoned to Magnolia ISD schools and close to shopping and medical centers.
MAGNOLIA, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

North Italia Debuts Restaurant in The Woodlands Featuring Chef’s Perspective

The second Houston-area location of North Italia opens October 5 at The Woodlands Mall, located at 1201 Lake Woodlands. The Woodlands’ kitchen of this Italian chain, which debuted its first Houston location at BLVD Place in 2014, is helmed by executive chef Shawney Severns, who has creative license to include her personal take on the menu. This is in line with the company’s intent to develop chef-driven restaurants. This thoughtful approach means that menus vary slightly from location to location.
HOUSTON, TX
Pumpkin Patches Around The Woodlands

Oct 1 - 31, varying times. Christ Church United Methodist – 6363 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands. Faith United Methodist Church – 2403 Rayford Rd, Spring. Oct 3 - 31, Mondays - Fridays 12:00 noon - dark, Saturdays & Sundays 9:30 a.m. - dark. First Christian Church Conroe...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

