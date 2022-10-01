Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season
CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
defendernetwork.com
Game Highlights: Worthing HS v. Kashmere HS
Evan Worthing high school defeated Kashmere high school in a nail-biting 29-27 victory wherein 6’2″ sophomore tight end / defensive end Jacory Thurman was a man amongst boys making plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Kashmere QB Theron Boutte kept the Rams in the game...
evermanathletics.com
7th Grade “B” Football Game Has Been Cancelled
The 7th grade “B” football game @ Crowley Summer Creek has been cancelled. The 7th grade “A” football game time has been changed to 5:30.
The '90s restaurants Houstonians miss the most, from 59 Diner to Eatzi's
From 59 Diner to Eatzi's, here are the old-timey hot spots that inspire nostalgia for locals.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ To Open Second Texas Restaurant In Houston
Everything that Shaq does is big, so I didn't expect anything small when I heard he was opening a chicken sandwich franchise. According to Franchising.com, there are over 50 restaurants planned for Big Chicken just in Texas. The first of these has already opened in Austin, Texas in the Moody...
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold regular meeting Oct. 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
Friendswood's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held title of Miss Texas, takes home crown at 2022 Miss USA
Yes, queen! 👑 R'Bonney Gabriel made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA. Now her reign continues.
spacecityweather.com
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families
Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
Woodlands Online& LLC
39920 Cimarron Way
Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3472 Sq. Ft. Lovely 1.5 story home on 4.67 lush acres in Magnolia! A few of the many features of this home include a covered front porch, 3 car garage, two tankless water heaters, extensive tile and wood flooring, crown moulding, neutral paint, abundant windows and generous room sizes. The island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the sunny breakfast nook; both formals; den has cozy brick fireplace; study has French doors to close off for privacy; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; two bedrooms and large game room up; the private and serene backyard offers a 30'x40' metal workshop, sparkling pool and spa with pool bath, and lanai with outdoor kitchen, all surrounded by gorgeous shade trees. Zoned to Magnolia ISD schools and close to shopping and medical centers.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
houstonfoodfinder.com
North Italia Debuts Restaurant in The Woodlands Featuring Chef’s Perspective
The second Houston-area location of North Italia opens October 5 at The Woodlands Mall, located at 1201 Lake Woodlands. The Woodlands’ kitchen of this Italian chain, which debuted its first Houston location at BLVD Place in 2014, is helmed by executive chef Shawney Severns, who has creative license to include her personal take on the menu. This is in line with the company’s intent to develop chef-driven restaurants. This thoughtful approach means that menus vary slightly from location to location.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Pumpkin Patches Around The Woodlands
Oct 1 - 31, varying times. Christ Church United Methodist – 6363 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands. Faith United Methodist Church – 2403 Rayford Rd, Spring. Oct 3 - 31, Mondays - Fridays 12:00 noon - dark, Saturdays & Sundays 9:30 a.m. - dark. First Christian Church Conroe...
