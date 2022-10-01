Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Aggies move into third at Blessings Collegiate heading into final day
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third in the second round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday. “We are in position,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The finish made us feel...
KBTX.com
Magnolia West wins in four sets over A&M Consolidated 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger volleyball team dropped a four decision to Magnolia West 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. A&M Consolidated will look to rebound on Friday when they’ll host district leading Brenham. First serve is set for 6pm.
Longhorn great Tiffany Jackson passes away at 37
Former Texas Women's basketball star Tiffany Jackson passed away on Monday after a long bout with cancer at age 37.
KBTX.com
Cernousek Surges on Back Nine; Aggies in Fourth at Blessings After Round One
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team, led by Adela Cernousek’s 1-under 71 first round, finished day one in fourth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Monday. “Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,”...
KBTX.com
No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian tops Central Texas Christian in Dig Pink night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was victorious in their Dig Pink night against Central Texas Christian (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16). The Lady Eagles were supporting Breast Cancer awareness and raising money for the local chapter of Pink Alliance during the game, and will present a check with donations raised to the Pink Alliance at a later date.
KBTX.com
Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
KBTX.com
No. 9 Aggie Golf Competes at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team competes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the par 72, 7,700-yard Blessings Golf Club, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, which features all five players from each school playing in...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday
ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning...
5-Star WR Johntay Cook affirms Texas football commitment after Oregon visit
This is a busy time of the year for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff trying to keep together some of the core pieces in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas saw some of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 class take visits elsewhere recently. That list also now includes the elite five-star DeSoto wide receiver commit Johntay Cook.
KBTX.com
Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw
TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Taylor ISD's Jarvis Anderson is proving recruiters wrong
TAYLOR, Texas — It’s Homecoming at Taylor High School and Jarvis Anderson has certainly garnered a few votes for king these past two years. "I just feel involved,” Anderson said. Taylor ISD has worked to provide Anderson with a daily ASL interpreter and other support services to...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher defends scheme, program after Texas A&M loss to Mississippi State
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher defended his offensive scheme and the state of the program following the Aggies' lackluster 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on the road, a setback that likely takes the preseason top 10 team out of the national rankings this week. Texas A&M turned it over four times, gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 2-for-9 on third down to fall to 3-2 overall.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
KWTX
A gesture of truth and love: Not a dry eye in the stands as Troy football team displays its support for McGregor community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school football game between two rivals paused for a moment of unity, which left not a dry eye in the stands, following the tragic loss of five people in the small community of McGregor just a day before before the Friday matchup.
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M turns 146 years old
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now 146 years old. On Oct. 4, 1876, 40 students and six faculty started instruction at the first public institution of higher education in Texas. Today, Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station is home to more than 69,000 students. Another...
