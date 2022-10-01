ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Hours-long standoff with woman barricaded inside Greenville Co. hotel ends

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an hours-long standoff at a Greenville County hotel has ended. Deputies said they initially recieved a call reporting that a woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun on Tuesday afternoon and possibly threatened to hurt herself. Deputies then discovered that she had gone to the Econolodge along Interstate Court, where she had barricaded herself inside a room.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weaverville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Weaverville, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
Raleigh News & Observer

90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say

A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Aiding And Abetting#Violent Crime#Fox
FOX Carolina

Update on standoff in Greenville County

DHEC beginning to review care facility investigation process. Annie Guarcello, the owner and director of Millie Lewis studio, talks about the importance of teaching children good manners and etiquette. Jurrasic World Live Tour. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Jurrasic World Live Tour. See inside the castle for sale on Lake...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJHL

Johnson City man allegedly busted with meth, other drugs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities charged a man with multiple felony charges Monday night after reportedly finding over 30 grams of meth and other illegal substances in his possession. A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers pulled over Kevin Mitchell, of Johnson City, for a traffic violation. Police discovered […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says

LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
FRANKLIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy