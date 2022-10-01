Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
FOX Carolina
Hours-long standoff with woman barricaded inside Greenville Co. hotel ends
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an hours-long standoff at a Greenville County hotel has ended. Deputies said they initially recieved a call reporting that a woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun on Tuesday afternoon and possibly threatened to hurt herself. Deputies then discovered that she had gone to the Econolodge along Interstate Court, where she had barricaded herself inside a room.
FOX Carolina
Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
wspa.com
Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office receives donation for new SWAT equipment
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that they received a donation from Spectrum on Tuesday morning. Deputies said the $7,500 donation was used to buy equipment for the agency’s SWAT Team. According to deputies, they hope the new equipment will help with...
Hawkins Co. man charged with attempted second-degree murder
A Hawkins County man is facing attempted murder charges after an argument turned into a shooting last week, police report.
Three arrested after meth, firearm seized in Greeneville traffic stop
Three people are facing several charges related to a traffic stop that led to the seizure of suspected meth and a firearm on Sunday, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting in South Carolina
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
Help McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teen.
Raleigh News & Observer
90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say
A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.
FOX Carolina
Update on standoff in Greenville County
Update on standoff in Greenville County
WLOS.com
Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
Johnson City man allegedly busted with meth, other drugs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities charged a man with multiple felony charges Monday night after reportedly finding over 30 grams of meth and other illegal substances in his possession. A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers pulled over Kevin Mitchell, of Johnson City, for a traffic violation. Police discovered […]
FOX Carolina
Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally
Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally
FOX Carolina
What’s next for former adult club near I-385 in Greenville County?
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know more about what is next for a building near Interstate 385 that was once the site of more than one controversial adult club. Hope Church confirmed they are under contract in the due diligence period for the property at 805 Frontage...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says
LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
1 dead in fatal Asheville crash
A person died in Asheville on Friday following a fatal crash Asheville Police Department says.
