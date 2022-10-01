GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an hours-long standoff at a Greenville County hotel has ended. Deputies said they initially recieved a call reporting that a woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun on Tuesday afternoon and possibly threatened to hurt herself. Deputies then discovered that she had gone to the Econolodge along Interstate Court, where she had barricaded herself inside a room.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO