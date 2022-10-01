Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KTRE
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror
East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
messenger-news.com
CISD Superintendent Looks to Continue Progress
CROCKETT – Longtime educator and teacher John Emerich had spent most of his adult life either in a classroom or school administration. In March of 2020, when the Crockett Independent School District (CISD) superintendent retired, Emerich was ready to take on the job. Circumstances don’t always comply with the best laid plans of mice and men.
KLTV
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man injured child by 'intentionally' putting her in tub of 143-degree water
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly seriously injuring a child in scalding water. According to the Angelina County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 26, around 1:40 p.m., Lufkin police were called to an area hospital regarding a juvenile burn victim. When authorities arrived,...
messenger-news.com
Crockett to Celebrate First National Night Out
CROCKETT – Locals are being invited to the first ever National Night Out to be celebrated in Crockett Tuesday, Oct. 4 in downtown city park located at 201North Fifth Street. National Night Out began in the mid-1980’s as a way for neighbors to get to know each other and first responders in their community. It has since grown around the country with cities hosting block parties and festivals.
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
East Texas officials locate woman after search for welfare check
UPDATE: Denise Garrett was found safe in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to the public for sharing this post and for all the information we received while searching for her,” officials said. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the […]
Sheriff: Remains of missing Trinity County couple have been found
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement Saturday night saying the remains of the missing Trinity County couple, 60-year-old Karen Waters and 56-year-old Clayton Waters, have been found. “After a great lengthy investigation, we feel that we have located the remains of who we believe are Karen Waters and Clayton Waters. […]
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child
HOUSTON COUNTY – Former Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Kathryn Jade Cook, 34, was arrested in Cherokee County Sept. 28, 2022 on a Houston County warrant for injury to a child and impeding a child’s breath. The sheriff’s office was called after a school nurse had noticed...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
East Texas man sentenced to 12 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to a 2021 crash that killed a woman, said law enforcement. 31-year-old Blake Partain pleaded guilty in Trinity County on Monday to intoxication manslaughter, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. As part of his guilty plea, Partain […]
KLTV
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, Sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects are in custody after the remains of two missing people were found in Trinity County. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16th after he failed to show up to work. During the investigation, it was determined Karen Waters was also missing.
KTRE
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death
Neal had nothing but good things to say about the Queen of Country Music who died today at age 90. ‘Trying to keep her alive’: Affidavit reveals texts from Trinity County couple accused of killing 2. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda...
