Crockett, TX

LoneStar 92

Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror

East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
messenger-news.com

CISD Superintendent Looks to Continue Progress

CROCKETT – Longtime educator and teacher John Emerich had spent most of his adult life either in a classroom or school administration. In March of 2020, when the Crockett Independent School District (CISD) superintendent retired, Emerich was ready to take on the job. Circumstances don’t always comply with the best laid plans of mice and men.
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
MADISONVILLE, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett to Celebrate First National Night Out

CROCKETT – Locals are being invited to the first ever National Night Out to be celebrated in Crockett Tuesday, Oct. 4 in downtown city park located at 201North Fifth Street. National Night Out began in the mid-1980’s as a way for neighbors to get to know each other and first responders in their community. It has since grown around the country with cities hosting block parties and festivals.
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

