Donovan Eaglin earns several HBCU Offensive Player of the Week awards
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Donovan Eaglin's outstanding performance Saturday against Bethune-Cookman earned him HBCU Offensive Player of the Week honors from the SWAC, BoxToRow and the Celebration Bowl. The Michigan State transfer announced his presence with 200-plus yards from scrimmage and three scores as Alabama A&M downed Bethune-Cookman 35-27 on...
Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident
AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Shoalsfest returns after two years
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Shoalsfest has returned to the Shoals Area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The festival was created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell. The lineup includes local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians. Several festival attendees told News 19 they were very happy […]
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Melissa Kunze is the Valley's Top Teacher!
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — One Grissom High School alum says she's living the dream by teaching biology and inspiring the next generation of scientists. She's taken her talents to Marshall County! Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Melissa Kunze, from Arab High School!. Teaching has been Kunze’s dream job...
Fish found in Alabama removed from endangered species list
A fish species found in some northeast Alabama waters and throughout the Tennessee River has been removed from the endangered species list.
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
Obituaries week of Sept. 28
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation
Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
Amazon Fulfillment Center catches fire again
Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison for the second time in a week.
Officer placed on leave after shooting at pharmacy
Authorities confirm one person has been shot by a Decatur Police officer.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just west of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark Stacey, 57 was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit as culvert. The car then flipped and Stacey was ejected from the vehicle.
World War II veteran Major Wooten, 105, loved country and his family
MADISON – Known for his outgoing personality and indomitable spirit, Major Lee Wooten died on Sept. 28 in hospice care with his family at his side. Wooten was 105 years old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and helped liberate French citizens after landing at Utah Beach near Normandy. (‘Major’ is his legal name, not a military rank, despite his affiliation with the Army.)
