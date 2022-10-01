Read full article on original website
Sports Schedule: 10/4/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. Spencer Tiger Volleyball is in action this evening as they go to Spirit Lake. I will be live tweeting updates from my twitter account @cutler4steven, and retweeting those updates from the KICD Sports account. You will be able to catch interviews from Coach Hauschen and athletes in tomorrow morning’s sportscasts.
kiwaradio.com
George Little Rock Applies To War Eagle Conference
During its meeting on September 20th the George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the approval to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance...
kicdam.com
Regional Schools Compete at Pocahontas Area XC Meet Saturday
Pocahontas, Ia (KICD) – Pocahontas Area hosted a Cross Country Meet on Saturday. Notable regional finishers in the girls race were West Bend-Mallard’s Tyra Chupback who placed 4th with a time of 20:29.61 and Sioux Central’s Linnea Bloom. who placed 9th with a time of 21:13.41. Pocahontas...
kicdam.com
Five Regional Schools Compete at Estherville Lincoln Central Volleyball Tournament
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – Estherville Lincoln Central hosted a large Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. Cherokee, Emmetsburg, GTRA, Spirit Lake, Okoboji, and Harris-Lake Park would attend. Cherokee would go 5-0, winning the tournament. Spirit Lake would go 5-1 with wins over Okoboji, GTRA, Estherville Lincoln Central, Harris-Lake Park, and Emmetsburg.
Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kicdam.com
Cindy Pedersen, 65, of Emmetsburg
Services for 65-year-old Cindy Pedersen of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Patrick Higley, 79, of Emmetsburg
Services for 79-year-old Patrick Higley of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, October 6th, at 1 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will follow the service from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Gary Taylor, 79, of Hendricks, Minnesota Formerly of Spencer
Memorial services for 79-year-old Gary Taylor of Hendricks, Minnesota, formerly of Spencer, will be Friday, October 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer with burial at military services at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in...
kicdam.com
Charles “Chuck” Baker, 81, of Spencer and formerly of Algona and Whittemore
Services for 81-year-old Charles “Chuck” Baker of Spencer and formerly of Algona and Whittemore will be Wednesday, October 5th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at Warner Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Beth Bramhall, 53, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 53-year-old Beth Bramhall of Spirit Lake will be Thursday, October 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with a private family burial taking place at a later date at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
kicdam.com
SCT Debuts Young Frankenstein
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Community Theatres starts its main stage season with the musical Young Frankenstein. Jay Oldenkamp plays the titular role. Barb Ambrosious portrays the matron of the castle – Frau Brueker. And you’ll even catch SCT Executive Director Liz McNea onstage this time around.
kicdam.com
Craig Heuer, 64, of Lake Park
Memorial services for 64-year-old Craig Heuer of Lake Park will be Thursday, October 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Lake Park with burial at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in...
kicdam.com
First Year For Nature Program at Spirit Lake Middle School
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — This year the Spirit Lake Middle School will be replacing its usual Fall Academy program with a new course focusing on nature. Middle School Principal Terry Bruinsma said he felt the fall curriculum needed some rejuvenation, and a chance encounter gave him an idea.
Sioux City Journal
Dordt University announces two alumni award winners
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the recipients of two alumni awards:. Aaron Van Beek (class of 2018) has been named the 2022 Horizon Award recipient, which identifies alumni who are community-minded and entrepreneurial—those who are using their knowledge, gifts, and talents to participate in God's redemptive work in the world. Van Beek serves as board president and CEO for Midwest Honor Flight, an organization that flies “as many veterans from Northwest Iowa, the state of South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., as we can find—at no cost to the veteran.”
kicdam.com
Lack of Rainfall Puts September As One of the History’s Driest
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The month of September had its share of very nice days temperature-wise but it is the continued dry conditions that have many concerned. Less than three-quarters of an inch of rainfall was measured last month at the KICD studios putting the area more than two and half inches below normal which State Climatologist Justin Glisan says puts us at one of the driest Septembers in history.
kiwaradio.com
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
kicdam.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
kiwaradio.com
One Taken To Hospital After High-Speed Crash In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A passenger in a Rock Valley man’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 1:50 p.m., 35-year-old Jamie Betancourt Viyalo of Rock Valley was driving a 2002 Ford Escape southbound on 21st Avenue, in Rock Valley.
kicdam.com
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
