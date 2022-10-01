Beckville gets first district win of the season on the road over Hawkins
HAWKINS, Texas ( KETK ) — The Beckville Bearcats opened district play with a win over the Hawkins Hawks on the road on Friday night.
The final score was: 62-6.
Next week, Beckville will be off, while Hawkins will travel to Ore City.
