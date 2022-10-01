ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

KBTX.com

Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Rudder#American Football#Hornets#The Rudder Rangers
thekatynews.com

Tigers Roar, Expand Offensive Firepower

Finally the drama is over. After numerous surprises and upsets in early District 19-6A football games, Katy put the hammer down with force on Thursday. The unbeaten Tigers (6-0, 4-0) left no doubt about which team still dominates 19-6A. Katy posted a 70-21 win over Jordan (3-2, 2-1), which entered the game with momentum and hopes of challenging Katy.
KATY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense couldn’t get rolling, the defense couldn’t get stops, and the mistakes piled on in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The question is how the team responds because they have a trip to Tuscaloosa coming up. “We...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday

ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
CLEVELAND, TX
KBTX.com

Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw

GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 9 Aggie Golf Competes at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team competes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the par 72, 7,700-yard Blessings Golf Club, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, which features all five players from each school playing in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M turns 146 years old

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now 146 years old. On Oct. 4, 1876, 40 students and six faculty started instruction at the first public institution of higher education in Texas. Today, Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station is home to more than 69,000 students. Another...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
BRYAN, TX
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX

