Brazos Christian tops Central Texas Christian in Dig Pink night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was victorious in their Dig Pink night against Central Texas Christian (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16). The Lady Eagles were supporting Breast Cancer awareness and raising money for the local chapter of Pink Alliance during the game, and will present a check with donations raised to the Pink Alliance at a later date.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
Texas resident claims $19 million lotto jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
Aggies move into third at Blessings Collegiate heading into final day
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third in the second round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday. “We are in position,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The finish made us feel...
Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating...
No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M turns 146 years old
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now 146 years old. On Oct. 4, 1876, 40 students and six faculty started instruction at the first public institution of higher education in Texas. Today, Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station is home to more than 69,000 students. Another...
Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw
TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets,...
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense couldn’t get rolling, the defense couldn’t get stops, and the mistakes piled on in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The question is how the team responds because they have a trip to Tuscaloosa coming up. “We...
Cernousek Surges on Back Nine; Aggies in Fourth at Blessings After Round One
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team, led by Adela Cernousek’s 1-under 71 first round, finished day one in fourth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Monday. “Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,”...
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning...
Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life. Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing. “Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and...
Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday
ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
Aggies Blank Rice, 1-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th-minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field. Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
Find your new community at A&M United Methodist Church
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new place to get your cup of joe in the morning, check out A&M United Methodist Church’s new space. Located behind the church is a spacious, colorful, welcoming sanctuary for the whole community to enjoy. Pastor Bryan Jody says...
