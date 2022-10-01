Read full article on original website
TORTORELLA: CAL U. IS FORMIDABLE
IUP coach Paul Tortorella said last night that he was proud of his Crimson Hawks football team for holding its composure for the entire sixty minutes Saturday against Slippery Rock. He told Jack Benedict on Hawk Talk from the Hilton Garden Inn on U92 and Renda Digital TV that IUP put together a solid effort in all three phases of the game…offense, defense, and special teams.
HOMER-CENTER GRABS NON-CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL WIN
Homer-Center took down Redbank Valley last night, 3-1, in a non-conference volleyball match. The Wildcats took the first two games, 25-9 and 25-15, lost the third game, 25-23, and won the fourth, 25-12. For Homer-Center, Alayna Fabin had 9 aces and 6 kills; Meegan Williams had 11 kills; Ashlyn Kerr...
IUP MOVES INTO DIVISION II TOP TEN
The IUP Crimson Hawks jumped into the top ten of the AP Top 25 Division II poll after Saturday’s win over then-number 6 Slippery Rock. IUP is ranked 8th in the nation. The AFCA coaches poll will be released today. Slippery Rock dropped 16 slots to number 25. The...
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
JEFFREY PAUL MERRIMAN, 44
Jeffrey Paul Merriman, 44, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, with his loving family by his side. The son of Donald and Pauline (Kline) Merriman Sr., he was born March 3, 1978 in Indiana, PA. Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Elderton High School and a 2002 graduate of...
NEW STUDENT ENROLLMENT AT IUP ON THE INCREASE
IUP has announced its finalized enrollment figures for the fall 2022 semester, and there are some reported increases for new student enrollment. According to a news release, IUP reported that there were 1,724 new first-time students for this semester, an increase of 68 students over the fall of 2021, which is just over 4 percent. This is going against the national trends for student enrollment. The National Clearinghouse Student Center reported that college and university enrollment for Fall 2021 was down 6.6 percent from Fall of 2019.
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Pittsburgh senior high-rise residents say they have no heat
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures in the region plummeting into the 40s overnight, seniors at Riverview Manor in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood said they have no heat — and no management to turn to for help. A resident told Channel 11 some have been turning on their ovens...
Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified
PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The...
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
Mt. Lebanon student wins award
Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
Rivers Casino tops $100M in payments to SEA for PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced on Friday that the North Shore gaming and entertainment entity has now paid $101.5 million toward construction of PPG Paints Arena. Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA, with installments occurring...
Westmoreland redevelopment agency to focus on blight prevention
Westmoreland redevelopment officials Monday announced a renewed focus on community blight prevention, hoping to nip future problems in the bud. “We want to be proactive in providing our communities with a plan. We don’t want to just be a demolition authority,” agency Executive Director Brian Lawrence said. The...
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
Bethel Park businessman honored with state library award
Andy Amrhein was named 2022 Trustee of the Year by the Pennsylvania Library Association. Each year the organization honors the service of its members, as well as those community volunteers, who go above and beyond to support the work of libraries throughout the commonwealth. During his six years of service...
