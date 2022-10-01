ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Cloudy mornings and sunny afternoons

SEATTLE - A ridge of high pressure over the region for the next week will keep the Pacific Northwest mainly dry and warm with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Many spots in the Puget Sound area woke up to fog this morning. The longer that sticks around, the lower high temperatures will be today. However, we should get back to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 70s.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
seattlemag.com

Sizzling Seattle Suburbia

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: We'll remain seasonably warm and dry this week

SEATTLE - Another hot one in the books! We were just two degrees shy of reaching the record 80 degree high. Expect "cooler" temperatures throughout the 7-day forecast. The smoke/haze was present today as the air quality fluctuated. Unfortunately, this will hang in the air tomorrow. Here is a look at the current (10:00pm) air quality across the state:
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domingo Acevedo
Eater

A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth

Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Off Home Run#Oakland Athletics#North American
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week

According to the White House, First Lady Jill Biden is expected to travel to the Evergreen State to speak at multiple events happening in Tacoma and Seattle later this week. From Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8, the First Lady of the United States will be holding events in both California and Washington State. She will begin her tour in San Francisco, and will fly into the Pacific Northwest on Friday afternoon. Her full schedule, and a brief summary about the events she is participating in can be found below.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
My Clallam County

Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
SEQUIM, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways

The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy