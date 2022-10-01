Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen from Puyallup catches home run ball that ended M’s 21-year playoff drought
Many Mariners fans are still reeling from the playoff-clinching win on Friday, the first time they’ve made the postseason in 21 years. But one young fan in particular will have a piece of Mariners history with them forever: 17-year-old Marchany Roman, out of Puyallup, who caught the drought-ending home run hit by Cal Raleigh.
Ex-MLB player, coach from Lakewood goes viral on granddaughter's Tik Tok
LAKEWOOD, Wash — A four-time World Series champion from Lakewood is making waves on social media with his granddaughter, with videos of the two talking about his over two decades in Major League Baseball (MLB). 88-year-old Wes Stock has seen quite a bit over his life around the game...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cloudy mornings and sunny afternoons
SEATTLE - A ridge of high pressure over the region for the next week will keep the Pacific Northwest mainly dry and warm with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Many spots in the Puget Sound area woke up to fog this morning. The longer that sticks around, the lower high temperatures will be today. However, we should get back to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 70s.
q13fox.com
What autumn? Summer keeps rolling into October in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE - Back in August when fall-themed drinks were released nearly a month ahead of the autumnal equinox, we pondered whether they were too early and what kind of weather really does warrant the mood needed for that kind of seasonal bliss. Turns out, we're still too early in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlemag.com
Sizzling Seattle Suburbia
This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
q13fox.com
Seattle Kraken unveil new mascot 'Buoy,' a blue sea troll inspired by famous Fremont Troll
SEATTLE - Ahoy! Meet Buoy, the Seattle Kraken's six-foot tall blue sea troll who was unveiled at Saturday's preseason game. The NHL's 32nd franchise says Buoy lives in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena and was inspired by the famous Fremont Troll. The "distinctly Seattle" mascot announcement comes after 18...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: We'll remain seasonably warm and dry this week
SEATTLE - Another hot one in the books! We were just two degrees shy of reaching the record 80 degree high. Expect "cooler" temperatures throughout the 7-day forecast. The smoke/haze was present today as the air quality fluctuated. Unfortunately, this will hang in the air tomorrow. Here is a look at the current (10:00pm) air quality across the state:
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unseasonably warm start to October stretches through the weekend
SEATTLE - It was a slow warm-up this morning as skies were quite foggy from the get-go. Highs Tuesday climbing into the mid 60s for the Seattle area with warmer highs to the south while to the north folks were stuck in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight we...
RELATED PEOPLE
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
q13fox.com
First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week
According to the White House, First Lady Jill Biden is expected to travel to the Evergreen State to speak at multiple events happening in Tacoma and Seattle later this week. From Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8, the First Lady of the United States will be holding events in both California and Washington State. She will begin her tour in San Francisco, and will fly into the Pacific Northwest on Friday afternoon. Her full schedule, and a brief summary about the events she is participating in can be found below.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
Comments / 1