VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS. OHS won the first set 25-20. Midland responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The Bronchos won an extended fourth set 29-27, before the Bulldogs finished the match with a 15-11 win.
Former players speak out on UTPB Coach Tejas’ misconduct
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former players and their parents are speaking out as allegations against UTPB head women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas surface. Tejas was arrested and charged with a DWI on Sept. 11. Following the breaking of that story, an anonymous group claiming to be student-athletes, sent a 1,154-word letter to the NCAA, the […]
UTPB women’s soccer coach suspended amid investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Carla Tejas, Women’s soccer coach for the University of Texas Permian Basin, has been suspended amid allegations made by an anonymous group of people claiming to be team members, the University said in a statement. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic Director Todd Doley. “As a […]
UTPB women’s soccer coach placed on paid administrative leave
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with DWI, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic...
See How Odessa, Texas Has Changed In 15 Years – Before After Pics!
Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by really fast. Have you driven the streets of Odessa, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive every day and really not notice that things have changed or not changed? Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have changed. Taking a look back I think makes us appreciate what we have here even more. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Odessa, Texas from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot here in Odessa or just a little?
UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms. The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for...
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend. “Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a...
Ye Old Bookworm
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A few years ago, downtown stores had long glass front and side windows to display their merchandise and shoppers would go window shopping ... CBS7′s Jeff Hill was downtown at “Ye Old Bookworm” this afternoon to got a look. They did call it window...
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
16 Best Restaurants in Odessa, TX
Getting used to a new area can be a lot to wrap your mind around. If you’re struggling to find things to do in a new town, it might be hard to get out and explore on your own. Having a list of the best-rated restaurants to eat might...
Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a disturbance. According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland
At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
Sunday morning top stories: Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. A Seminole officer was shot while performing a traffic stop on Saturday morning. When the officer pulled the suspect over, the person began shooting at the officer. The officer was hit, but was able to get to cover. Details here: Seminole officer...
