VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS. OHS won the first set 25-20. Midland responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The Bronchos won an extended fourth set 29-27, before the Bulldogs finished the match with a 15-11 win.
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
See How Odessa, Texas Has Changed In 15 Years – Before After Pics!
Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by really fast. Have you driven the streets of Odessa, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive every day and really not notice that things have changed or not changed? Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have changed. Taking a look back I think makes us appreciate what we have here even more. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Odessa, Texas from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot here in Odessa or just a little?
Former players speak out on UTPB Coach Tejas’ misconduct
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former players and their parents are speaking out as allegations against UTPB head women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas surface. Tejas was arrested and charged with a DWI on Sept. 11. Following the breaking of that story, an anonymous group claiming to be student-athletes, sent a 1,154-word letter to the NCAA, the […]
Tesla charging station being built in Big Spring to be completed in November
BIG SPRING, Texas — Tesla has started construction on a charging station in Big Spring that is expected to be finished at some point in November. A charging station with fifteen superchargers will be located near Interstate 20 in the Porter’s Grocery store parking lot next to the College Park Shopping Center. The funding behind the project is from Tesla, not taxpayers.
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
UTPB women’s soccer coach placed on paid administrative leave
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with DWI, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic...
UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms. The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for...
UTPB women’s soccer coach suspended amid investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Carla Tejas, Women’s soccer coach for the University of Texas Permian Basin, has been suspended amid allegations made by an anonymous group of people claiming to be team members, the University said in a statement. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic Director Todd Doley. “As a […]
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
Midland Drivers, Stop Doing This Or Someone Is Going To Die
If you drive anywhere here in the Permian Basin you are bound to run into some kind of road construction. I used to always think Odessa was constantly under construction. You could go anywhere without getting stuck in construction somewhere. Midland has now evened the playing field by having construction going all over town. Why can't they just finish one project before they start another one? I am grateful they are trying to expand roadways because our little towns were not meant for all of these people and all of this traffic.
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
16 Best Restaurants in Odessa, TX
Getting used to a new area can be a lot to wrap your mind around. If you’re struggling to find things to do in a new town, it might be hard to get out and explore on your own. Having a list of the best-rated restaurants to eat might...
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
Big Spring ISD confronts school bus driver shortage
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring ISD’s school bus driver shortage isn’t a new problem, but the district hopes an aggressive, new advertising campaign can help solve it. “We have gone full bore with this new incentive plan. One of our local radio stations KBST, they’re running ads for us almost daily. We’re doing […]
Midland man dies after head-on collision in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and another injured following a head-on collision in Ward County. Allen Salas, 30, was driving a truck eastbound on RM 2355 outside of Pyote when it began a side skid. The truck crossed into the westbound lane, striking a truck tractor...
Midland mother receives support from local mothers
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – While shelves aren’t bare like they were months ago… Laysie Schwisow is still having trouble finding some for her daughter. Laysie Schwisow is the mother of 7-month-year old Brae Huston, she says the chances of her finding formula is slim to none now she is thinking of alternatives.
Midland Parks and Recreation invites local businesses, churches and organizations to partcipate in Halloweenfest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland, Parks & Recreation Department is inviting local businesses, churches, and organizations to participate in the 10th Annual Halloweenfest to help promote a free and safe Halloween. “Booth” space is available and is a great way to promote your business or organization and...
