VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS. OHS won the first set 25-20. Midland responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The Bronchos won an extended fourth set 29-27, before the Bulldogs finished the match with a 15-11 win.
Midland College hosts Midland Arts Association fall juried exhibition
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College McCormick Gallery will host works by local artists during the fall 2022 Midland Arts Association Juried Exhibition. The exhibit hangs Oct. 13 through Nov. 11. The public is invited to the opening reception and awards presentation on Thursday, October 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m. “Each year,...
Everything you need to know about the Odessa vs. Permian football game
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers will face the Odessa Bronchos on Friday, October 7th at Ratliff Stadium. Whether you are representing red or black, CBS7 has all the information you need to know before attending the cross-town rival game. Tickets for the game will only be sold online...
Midland Parks and Recreation invites local businesses, churches and organizations to partcipate in Halloweenfest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland, Parks & Recreation Department is inviting local businesses, churches, and organizations to participate in the 10th Annual Halloweenfest to help promote a free and safe Halloween. “Booth” space is available and is a great way to promote your business or organization and...
MySanAntonio
Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
Ye Old Bookworm
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A few years ago, downtown stores had long glass front and side windows to display their merchandise and shoppers would go window shopping ... CBS7′s Jeff Hill was downtown at “Ye Old Bookworm” this afternoon to got a look. They did call it window...
UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms. The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for...
UTPB women’s soccer coach placed on paid administrative leave
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with DWI, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic...
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
DPS searching for escaped prisoner out of Mitchell County
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST, at around 5 a.m. a prisoner held in the Mitchell County Jail on drug trafficking charges escaped. The inmate is identified as Pedro Martinez, 44 years, of age 5′8″, 180 lbs, brown eyes, black hair with facial hair, wearing an orange shirt and white with orange stripes pants with a white undershirt.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced a state convention coming to Odessa in 2024
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The League of United Latin American Citizens, also known as LULAC, has announced that they are bringing a state convention in 2024 right here in Odessa. The convention’s mission is to shed light on the Latino community, with a theme called, “Coming back to our Roots”.
Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a disturbance. According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.
Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the […]
Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, officers responded to 610 E. 96th in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, these officers attempted to contact one of the individuals who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.
Teen accused in mall parking lot shooting identified
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly shot another teen outside Music City Mall late last month. John Elijah Sanchez, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon as well as Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The investigation began on […]
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
MCSO deputy involved in shooting of teen no billed by grand jury
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland County Sheriff's Deputy has been no billed by a grand jury for shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson for the department. A "no bill" means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case...
TGCSO: Suspect's Reckless Actions Caused Death of San Angelo Women
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
