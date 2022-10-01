ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro: Teen missing since Monday from NW valley neighborhood

By Gary Dymski
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a teenager who was last seen Monday in a northwest valley neighborhood.

Brandon Avalos, 14, was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. near the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane, south of West Lake Mead Boulevard and east of North Torrey Pines Drive, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Red Rock Search & Rescue also reported the teen missing on its Twitter page.

Police said Avalos is about 5 feet 6, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. He also could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.

Avalos was wearing white shirt and shoes, black pants and with a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call Metro, 702-828-3111, or its missing persons detail, 702-828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com .

