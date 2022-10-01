Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
WSU, Vandals Football Earn Wins on Homecoming Week
The Washington State Cougars beat California Bears 28-9, while the Idaho Vandals beat Northern Colorado Bears 55-35. Gianna Cefalu takes you through the highlights from both games.
1035kissfmboise.com
Despite Success, Announcement Deflates Hopes of Boise State Fans
We don't need to tell you about the struggles of Boise State's football team this season--everyone has been talking about it. It has been such a talk of the town, even Boise residents that don't watch sports are aware that it isn't going well. After making a change at offensive...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Orofino siblings excel at Jiujitsu
In Orofino, Coach Alan Larson owns Progressive Jiujitsu Idaho. Among his students are eight siblings, ranging in age from 6 to 16, who are all learning the martial art of Jiujitsu.
Country’s Fiery Red Head Is Coming To Idaho For The First time In 15 Yrs
The one and only Reba McEntire is coming to Idaho for the first time since 2008 and I am all about it! The fiery red head of country music has been doing more touring lately and she has announced making her way to Idaho in 2023. Reba McEntire Coming To...
Reba McEntire Excited To Return To Nampa Where It all Began
The queen of country music, Reba McEntire, will be coming to Boise as part of extending her popular tour. The announcement was made this morning across the country as well as by the redshirts of the Snake River Stampede. When Will Tickets To Reba's Boise Concert Go On Sale?. Reba...
KLEWTV
Community Hero: Jeff Wilson
For the past 15 and a half years, Jeff Wilson has been the City of Orofino's Chief of Police. On September 30, 2022, he retired.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
KLEWTV
Asotin Co. Commissioners give an update on county jail
Asotin County and, Lewiston contracting and construction company, Kenaston Corporation are moving forward on the county's new jail facility and criminal justice center. "About a few months ago, we got accepted in the State of Washington, general contractor construction manager program, a designed build program. We had earlier applied for it last year and were denied. This year we were accepted,” Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman said.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty. In...
