Kamiah, ID

Despite Success, Announcement Deflates Hopes of Boise State Fans

We don't need to tell you about the struggles of Boise State's football team this season--everyone has been talking about it. It has been such a talk of the town, even Boise residents that don't watch sports are aware that it isn't going well. After making a change at offensive...
BOISE, ID
VIDEO: Orofino siblings excel at Jiujitsu

In Orofino, Coach Alan Larson owns Progressive Jiujitsu Idaho. Among his students are eight siblings, ranging in age from 6 to 16, who are all learning the martial art of Jiujitsu.
OROFINO, ID
Prairie, ID
Kamiah, ID
Kamiah, ID
Community Hero: Jeff Wilson

For the past 15 and a half years, Jeff Wilson has been the City of Orofino's Chief of Police. On September 30, 2022, he retired.
OROFINO, ID
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
ELKO, NV
Asotin Co. Commissioners give an update on county jail

Asotin County and, Lewiston contracting and construction company, Kenaston Corporation are moving forward on the county's new jail facility and criminal justice center. "About a few months ago, we got accepted in the State of Washington, general contractor construction manager program, a designed build program. We had earlier applied for it last year and were denied. This year we were accepted,” Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman said.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA

