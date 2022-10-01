ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Tennessee Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Tennessee Cash” game were:

04-11-12-16-26, Bonus: 2

(four, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six; Bonus: two)

