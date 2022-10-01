ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Feds Vow Major Aid For Hurricane Ian Victims Amid Rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – U.S. officials are vowing to unleash a massive amount of federal aid in response to Hurricane Ian as the death toll rises amid recovery efforts. The monster storm killed at least 68 people, including 61 in Florida. Hundreds of thousands of people and businesses remain without power. Officials warn that flooding could still worsen in parts of Florida because the rain that fell has nowhere to go. The weakened storm is still bringing havoc as it drifts north. The remnants are forming a nor’easter dumping rain on Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Rainfall on the already inundated Chesapeake Bay could lead to significant tidal flooding.
WBAP Morning News: Latinos and The Border

Latino voters in Texas have traditionally voted Democrat. But we’re seeing a large number of Latino voters switch to Republican because they no longer share the same values as Democrats in office exhibit.
State Fair of Texas Celebrates Big Tex Turning 70

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Big Tex turned 70-years-old on Tuesday and fair-goers celebrated in style. “We have not celebrated in a big way since he turned 60,” said the fair’s Karissa Condoianis. “So, making it ten years since the fire, and now having Big Tex standing tall and celebrating 70 makes this feel like a very monumental moment.”
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.
