NOTEBOOK: Broncos score 35 unanswered in comeback win over Aztecs

BOISE — After a slow first half, Boise State scored 35 unanswered points in the second half, allowing the Broncos to mount a 35-13 comeback win over San Diego State on Friday night at Bronco Stadium.

Boise State trailed 13-0 at halftime. It totaled 148 total yards of offense in the first half.

Fortunes turned in the second half, as the Broncos scored on each of their first four offensive drives, while the defense kept San Diego State from adding to its score.

"It wasn't anything special," said safety Tyreque Jones, who had an interception on the first play of the second half. "It wasn't like we went into (the locker room) and got some Space Jam water and just all of a sudden got some juice."

Jones' pick set up a touchdown run by quarterback Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty both had touchdown runs before Green ran 39 yards for his second touchdown of the game, extending the Broncos' lead to 15 points.

Holani added another rushing touchdown, Boise State's final score.

SAM VIDLAK GETS FIRST BSU ACTION

After Green started the first three drives under center, Boise State sent out backup Sam Vidlak for the next four drives.

Vidlak, the 6-foot, 195-pound transfer from Oregon State, battled Green all offseason for the chance to be Hank Bachmeier’s backup. He lost out to Green and was Boise State’s No. 3 quarterback heading into the season.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Vidlak get playing time, but it was a bit unexpected to see him start four-straight drives for the Broncos.

"If you just do the same thing over and over, it's not going to work," BSU coach Andy Avalos said. "They've got really talented players and coaches over there, you've got to be able to mix it up. That's what Sam's opportunity was — and, obviously, he was able to go in and hit a couple shots for us."

He wasn’t able to get BSU any points, but he did show off an arm that coaches and teammates have raved about for months. Midway through the second quarter, Vidlak unloaded a 53-yard bomb that fell into the bread basket of receiver Billy Bowens.

Vidlak is not the runner that Green is, but he did an excellent job getting rid of the ball quickly and giving his wideouts a chance.

BOISE STATE ALLOWS ANOTHER SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWN

For the second straight week, Boise State gave up a brutal special teams touchdown.

A week after UTEP practically iced the game with a punt return touchdown, San Diego State blocked a James Ferguson-Reynolds kick and returned it for a score midway through the second quarter.

With Boise State at midfield, Ferguson-Reynolds, the Broncos’ freshman punter from Australia, dropped the snap, picked it up and tried to get a quick punt off. Instead, he was blasted by San Diego State safety Max Garrison while receiver Tyrell Shavers blocked the punt and returned it 36 yards for the touchdown.

The score gave San Diego State a 13-0 lead that the Aztecs took into halftime.

But Boise State regrouped and responded to get the victory.

"It was early in the game still," Jones said. "We still had a lot of football left to play. We weren't going to let that play determine the outcome of the game."

BOISE STATE STRUGGLES IN FIRST HALF

For the second time this season, Boise State was shut out heading into halftime. If you remember, in the season opener at Oregon State, the Broncos went to the break down 24-0.

The difference on Friday: The game was on The Blue.

Before the 13-0 first-half performance against the Aztecs, Boise State hadn’t endured a first-half goose egg since 2012 — a 7-6 loss to BYU where, oddly, both teams went into halftime without a point.

"The coaches did a really good job in the locker room at halftime," Avalos said, "about the things we needed to get to, the adjustments we needed to make. The players believed in those. They stepped up and they did it."

JEANTY GETS FIRST TOUCHDOWN RUN

Boise State true freshman Ashton Jeanty scored the first touchdown of his Boise State career, taking a 32-yard run into the end zone late in the third quarter.

The score extended Boise State's lead to 21-13.

The run put Jeanty at 78 yards on the night, beating his previous single-game high of 72 yards in the win three weeks ago at New Mexico.

"They knew we were running the ball," said running back George Holani, who finished the night with a game-high 131 yards and two touchdowns. "We knew we were running the ball. Everyone knew we were running the ball. It's a mentality."

Jeanty, who had 1,843 rushing yards in his senior season at Lone Star High in Frisco, Texas, entered Friday's game with 119 yards rushing in the Broncos' first four games. He had just a single run for three years in last week's loss at UTEP.

Jeanty finished the game with 82 yards on 12 carries.