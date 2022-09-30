ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

NOTEBOOK: Broncos score 35 unanswered in comeback win over Aztecs

By By JORDAN KAYE AND JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEwIX_0iHejH2S00

BOISE — After a slow first half, Boise State scored 35 unanswered points in the second half, allowing the Broncos to mount a 35-13 comeback win over San Diego State on Friday night at Bronco Stadium.

Boise State trailed 13-0 at halftime. It totaled 148 total yards of offense in the first half.

Fortunes turned in the second half, as the Broncos scored on each of their first four offensive drives, while the defense kept San Diego State from adding to its score.

"It wasn't anything special," said safety Tyreque Jones, who had an interception on the first play of the second half. "It wasn't like we went into (the locker room) and got some Space Jam water and just all of a sudden got some juice."

Jones' pick set up a touchdown run by quarterback Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty both had touchdown runs before Green ran 39 yards for his second touchdown of the game, extending the Broncos' lead to 15 points.

Holani added another rushing touchdown, Boise State's final score.

SAM VIDLAK GETS FIRST BSU ACTION

After Green started the first three drives under center, Boise State sent out backup Sam Vidlak for the next four drives.

Vidlak, the 6-foot, 195-pound transfer from Oregon State, battled Green all offseason for the chance to be Hank Bachmeier’s backup. He lost out to Green and was Boise State’s No. 3 quarterback heading into the season.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Vidlak get playing time, but it was a bit unexpected to see him start four-straight drives for the Broncos.

"If you just do the same thing over and over, it's not going to work," BSU coach Andy Avalos said. "They've got really talented players and coaches over there, you've got to be able to mix it up. That's what Sam's opportunity was — and, obviously, he was able to go in and hit a couple shots for us."

He wasn’t able to get BSU any points, but he did show off an arm that coaches and teammates have raved about for months. Midway through the second quarter, Vidlak unloaded a 53-yard bomb that fell into the bread basket of receiver Billy Bowens.

Vidlak is not the runner that Green is, but he did an excellent job getting rid of the ball quickly and giving his wideouts a chance.

BOISE STATE ALLOWS ANOTHER SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWN

For the second straight week, Boise State gave up a brutal special teams touchdown.

A week after UTEP practically iced the game with a punt return touchdown, San Diego State blocked a James Ferguson-Reynolds kick and returned it for a score midway through the second quarter.

With Boise State at midfield, Ferguson-Reynolds, the Broncos’ freshman punter from Australia, dropped the snap, picked it up and tried to get a quick punt off. Instead, he was blasted by San Diego State safety Max Garrison while receiver Tyrell Shavers blocked the punt and returned it 36 yards for the touchdown.

The score gave San Diego State a 13-0 lead that the Aztecs took into halftime.

But Boise State regrouped and responded to get the victory.

"It was early in the game still," Jones said. "We still had a lot of football left to play. We weren't going to let that play determine the outcome of the game."

BOISE STATE STRUGGLES IN FIRST HALF

For the second time this season, Boise State was shut out heading into halftime. If you remember, in the season opener at Oregon State, the Broncos went to the break down 24-0.

The difference on Friday: The game was on The Blue.

Before the 13-0 first-half performance against the Aztecs, Boise State hadn’t endured a first-half goose egg since 2012 — a 7-6 loss to BYU where, oddly, both teams went into halftime without a point.

"The coaches did a really good job in the locker room at halftime," Avalos said, "about the things we needed to get to, the adjustments we needed to make. The players believed in those. They stepped up and they did it."

JEANTY GETS FIRST TOUCHDOWN RUN

Boise State true freshman Ashton Jeanty scored the first touchdown of his Boise State career, taking a 32-yard run into the end zone late in the third quarter.

The score extended Boise State's lead to 21-13.

The run put Jeanty at 78 yards on the night, beating his previous single-game high of 72 yards in the win three weeks ago at New Mexico.

"They knew we were running the ball," said running back George Holani, who finished the night with a game-high 131 yards and two touchdowns. "We knew we were running the ball. Everyone knew we were running the ball. It's a mentality."

Jeanty, who had 1,843 rushing yards in his senior season at Lone Star High in Frisco, Texas, entered Friday's game with 119 yards rushing in the Broncos' first four games. He had just a single run for three years in last week's loss at UTEP.

Jeanty finished the game with 82 yards on 12 carries.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
State
Texas State
Boise, ID
College Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Local
California Football
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Local
California Sports
KIDO Talk Radio

These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho

The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Bachmeier
Post Register

Temperatures will take a big drop tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
Post Register

Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
GEM COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos Score#Notebook#American Football#College Football#Boise State
MIX 106

Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing

Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
NAMPA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Humane Society hosts annual dog walk fundraiser

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Society (IHS) celebrated its 30th annual See Spot Walk fundraising walk Saturday morning at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. The community event featured contests and prizes, dog-related goodies and treats, lots of local vendors and the largest dog walk in the state. It is also the first time the event has been held in person since the COVID pandemic.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Chad Daybell wants his own trial, and cameras in the court

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eastidahonews.com reports that Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, and his attorney are asking District Judge Steven Boyce to allow cameras in the courtroom during his hearings and trial. This motion comes on the heels of Judge Boyce accepting the motion to bar cameras...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy