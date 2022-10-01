ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, MO

Blair Oaks, Camdenton remain atop Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1 Camdenton (52) Others: Southern Boone (10), Tolton (5) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6

Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Russellville, MO
Crystal City, MO
Missouri Tigers return to St. Louis to play football in 2023

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missouri football is headed back to the Gateway City. The Tigers will play Memphis on Saturday, September 23, at The Dome at America's Center. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. "The St. Louis region is a key...
COLUMBIA, MO
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday

Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
SULLIVAN, MO
Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia

About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
COLUMBIA, MO
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County

A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri

Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO

