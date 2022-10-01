Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks, Camdenton remain atop Prep Power Polls
LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1 Camdenton (52) Others: Southern Boone (10), Tolton (5) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
krcgtv.com
High school soccer highlights and scores, October 3
Helias and Southern Boone are victorious on a Monday evening of soccer action in mid-MO. See the highlights and scores above.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man inducted into Missouri Horseshoe Tossing Hall of Fame
Jefferson City — Horseshoe tossing might not have the same flare as Friday Night Lights, but for Jefferson City native Steve Johnson, it was a sport that stood out to him when he was just 10-years old. "From the first day I picked it up, I was thinking about...
krcgtv.com
High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6
Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
krcgtv.com
Missouri Tigers return to St. Louis to play football in 2023
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missouri football is headed back to the Gateway City. The Tigers will play Memphis on Saturday, September 23, at The Dome at America's Center. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. "The St. Louis region is a key...
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwos.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
939theeagle.com
Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia
About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri
Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City burglar sentenced to shock incarceration for five burglaries
A St. Louis man is sentenced for breaking into five Cole County businesses earlier this year. Myron Blount pleaded down last week to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. He was sentenced Friday to 120 days of shock incarceration on each count. The burglaries happened...
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
Comments / 0