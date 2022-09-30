ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Chryst out as Wisconsin head coach, per report

Paul Chryst is reportedly out as head coach in Wisconsin following a blowout loss to Illinois in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Chryst is being let go and DC Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin is 2-3 this season under Chryst, including a nonconference loss to Washington State and back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play to Ohio State and Illinois.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Ibrahim
Person
Josh Gattis
The Associated Press

Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game’s final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries. Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin’s coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing for a Rose Bowl appearance. Wisconsin won at least a share of the Big Ten title each of his last three seasons. He was fired at Arkansas in 2017 after going 29-34 and took over Illinois’ program in December 2020. The Badgers won 24-0 at Illinois last season, but this was the first time Bielema had faced Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue

Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Pat Fitzgerald reacts to 'one hell of a B1G football game' in rain-soaked loss to Penn State

Northwestern didn’t get the win in Week 5 at No. 11 Penn State, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald is happy with his team’s effort playing B1G football in a rain-soaked game. Northwestern battled through a tough, disciplined and ranked Penn State squad while dealing with weather conditions that made it difficult to create consistent offensive drives.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gophers#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Penn State#Mtsu
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Schiano weighs in on spat with Ryan Day during Rutgers' loss to Ohio State

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano says he has no beef with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during an altercation near the end of the game. Things got chaotic near the end of the game between No. 3 Ohio State and Rutgers when a defender for Rutgers hit Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco late out of bounds. That late hit almost led to a brawl between the teams.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy