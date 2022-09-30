Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
First Impressions: The top-five team that lived, Iowa fails to compete with Michigan
"Kinnick Magic" was dead in Iowa City on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan topped Iowa 27-14. The score is closer than the game would appear. The Wolverines scored on four of their first five possessions and Jim Harbaugh earned his first win inside Kinnick Stadium. As always, following the game, it's time to discuss first impressions from the loss.
Paul Chryst out as Wisconsin head coach, per report
Paul Chryst is reportedly out as head coach in Wisconsin following a blowout loss to Illinois in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Chryst is being let go and DC Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin is 2-3 this season under Chryst, including a nonconference loss to Washington State and back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play to Ohio State and Illinois.
Iowa football: Defense can't produce its patented game-changing plays against steady Michigan offense
You have to wonder when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knew it was over. Was it after Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy connected with Donovan Edwards on a 12-yard touchdown to make it 20-0? Was it when Blake Corum scored his FBS-leading 10th rushing touchdown on a 20-yard scamper in the 4th quarter?
Big Ten football Misery Index: Who's afraid of ghosts? Not Michigan football
It’s October now and Halloween is fast approaching — don’t worry, we made sure Scott Frost has plenty of time to plan his costume this year — which means it’s time to talk about what’s haunting a few of the Big Ten’s football programs …
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa For Michigan Game
A Look at Some of Prospects in Attendance Saturday
CBS Sports expert releases early list of candidates for Wisconsin head coaching vacancy
Wisconsin football is officially without a head coach after Paul Chryst was let go. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave out his list of some candidates who should be considered for the job. Kansas HC Lance Leipold seems to be one of the favorites among fans and certain media members....
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game’s final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries. Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin’s coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing for a Rose Bowl appearance. Wisconsin won at least a share of the Big Ten title each of his last three seasons. He was fired at Arkansas in 2017 after going 29-34 and took over Illinois’ program in December 2020. The Badgers won 24-0 at Illinois last season, but this was the first time Bielema had faced Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue
Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
Pat Fitzgerald reacts to 'one hell of a B1G football game' in rain-soaked loss to Penn State
Northwestern didn’t get the win in Week 5 at No. 11 Penn State, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald is happy with his team’s effort playing B1G football in a rain-soaked game. Northwestern battled through a tough, disciplined and ranked Penn State squad while dealing with weather conditions that made it difficult to create consistent offensive drives.
CBS Sports unveils updated Top 25 and 1 preseason rankings
College basketball season will be here before we know it, and CBS Sports has made some minor alterations to the preseason Top 25 and 1 rankings. The Top 10 remains stable, and most of the movement happens down the list. In his write up explaining some of the decisions, CBS...
Greg Schiano weighs in on spat with Ryan Day during Rutgers' loss to Ohio State
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano says he has no beef with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during an altercation near the end of the game. Things got chaotic near the end of the game between No. 3 Ohio State and Rutgers when a defender for Rutgers hit Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco late out of bounds. That late hit almost led to a brawl between the teams.
