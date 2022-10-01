Read full article on original website
High school soccer highlights and scores, October 4
Jeff City falls to Rock Bridge on the Jays' senior night, wrapping up a busy night on the soccer field. See the highlights and scores above.
Missouri Tigers return to St. Louis to play football in 2023
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missouri football is headed back to the Gateway City. The Tigers will play Memphis on Saturday, September 23, at The Dome at America's Center. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. "The St. Louis region is a key...
Jefferson City man inducted into Missouri Horseshoe Tossing Hall of Fame
Jefferson City — Horseshoe tossing might not have the same flare as Friday Night Lights, but for Jefferson City native Steve Johnson, it was a sport that stood out to him when he was just 10-years old. "From the first day I picked it up, I was thinking about...
High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6
Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
Blair Oaks, Camdenton remain atop Prep Power Polls
LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1 Camdenton (52) Others: Southern Boone (10), Tolton (5) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
Bryant Gladney to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Former Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney of the Boone County Fire Protection District will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on October 8-9 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Gladney died last year while on the scene of a vehicle accident. A tractor-trailer hit his staff...
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
Columbia police consider new video surveillance system with quicker access to businesses
COLUMBIA — Columbia city leaders thought about buying a new video surveillance system Tuesday for their police department. The system would give investigators quicker access to surveillance camera footage from private businesses and schools. Columbia City Council Members met with representatives of a software company for the first-time during...
More 2,300 items up for bid at Unclaimed Property Auction in Columbia
COLUMBIA — More than 2,300 items were available Monday at the Missouri State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Auction. The event was underway at Columbia’s Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center. Organizers said their most unusual item up for auction was a $1,000 bill. Other items included jewelry, coins, and...
Monroe Street closed on Tuesday for work at Capital Regional Medical Center
Jefferson City officials announced that Monroe Street would be closed to traffic on Tuesday, October 4. The street will be closed between Union Street and Woodlawn Avenue, from 7 am to 3 pm. Workers for Capital Region Medical Center will bring in a crane for work on the hospital.
Endangered silver advisory canceled after missing man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that happened in Jonesburg, MO early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the missing adult was 66-year-old John Olds, Sr, who is 5"9, 150 pounds with gray hair,...
Boone County health officials offering flu shot
Boone County health officials announced they are offering flu vaccines. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will give the vaccine at clinics in schools and the community. People can also get a vaccine by making an appointment. The vaccine is free for children ages six months to 18...
Cole County to hold drug take-back event
Cole County officials will hold a drug-take event. The Cole County Sheriff's Department, the Russellville Fire Protection District, and the Jefferson City Council for a Drug Free Youth will have the event on Saturday, October 22. From 10 am to 2 pm, people can take unwanted prescription drugs to the...
Reward offered in catalectic converter theft investigation
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a release it is investigating catalectic converter thefts. The department said it is working to identify the vehicle used in these crimes. Jefferson City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $250.00 cash reward for information leading to an...
Cole County Sheriff's Office asked to investigate Audrain County inmate death
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff said investigators with his department are looking into an inmate death in Audrain County. Sheriff John Wheeler said Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted him, saying he wanted an outside agency to investigate. Wheeler said a preliminary investigation indicates foul play was...
UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County woman found
In a Facebook post, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says Samantha Funkhouser has been located and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the community's help in finding a young woman the department said was missing. In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Samantha...
