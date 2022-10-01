ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Missouri Tigers return to St. Louis to play football in 2023

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missouri football is headed back to the Gateway City. The Tigers will play Memphis on Saturday, September 23, at The Dome at America's Center. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. "The St. Louis region is a key...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6

Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks, Camdenton remain atop Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1 Camdenton (52) Others: Southern Boone (10), Tolton (5) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Bryant Gladney to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Former Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney of the Boone County Fire Protection District will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on October 8-9 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Gladney died last year while on the scene of a vehicle accident. A tractor-trailer hit his staff...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

More 2,300 items up for bid at Unclaimed Property Auction in Columbia

COLUMBIA — More than 2,300 items were available Monday at the Missouri State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Auction. The event was underway at Columbia’s Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center. Organizers said their most unusual item up for auction was a $1,000 bill. Other items included jewelry, coins, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Endangered silver advisory canceled after missing man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that happened in Jonesburg, MO early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the missing adult was 66-year-old John Olds, Sr, who is 5"9, 150 pounds with gray hair,...
JONESBURG, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County health officials offering flu shot

Boone County health officials announced they are offering flu vaccines. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will give the vaccine at clinics in schools and the community. People can also get a vaccine by making an appointment. The vaccine is free for children ages six months to 18...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Cole County to hold drug take-back event

Cole County officials will hold a drug-take event. The Cole County Sheriff's Department, the Russellville Fire Protection District, and the Jefferson City Council for a Drug Free Youth will have the event on Saturday, October 22. From 10 am to 2 pm, people can take unwanted prescription drugs to the...
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Reward offered in catalectic converter theft investigation

Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a release it is investigating catalectic converter thefts. The department said it is working to identify the vehicle used in these crimes. Jefferson City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $250.00 cash reward for information leading to an...
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County woman found

In a Facebook post, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says Samantha Funkhouser has been located and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the community's help in finding a young woman the department said was missing. In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Samantha...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO

