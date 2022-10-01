Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin signs annexation of occupied regions into Russian law; Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns – live
Russian President formally signs law annexing Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk
OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more.
Memo to Biden and DeSantis: Watch Your (Body) Language
The optics of their Florida meeting will be impossible to ignore.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military is struggling to hang on to control of the regions it illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation carried out in defiance of international laws...
States deploy about 2,500 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – Nearly two dozen states are sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal immigration officials grapple with an unprecedented surge of undocumented migrants. The deployments, which were requested by the U.S. Department of Defense, call for up to 2,500 National Guard members...
Republicans gain ground in Senate races in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin
Polls show the two contests tightening as ad buys increase and GOP attacks on Democrats gain traction.
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday
