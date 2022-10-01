ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came...
GEORGIA STATE
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
FLORIDA STATE
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
AUSTIN, TX
NYS plan to restart school accountability system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The U.S. Department of Education approved New York State’s plan to restart the school accountability system. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to put together a system of accountability. “Ultimately that’s part of the work we are doing right now is around restarting that after that system be temporarily […]
EDUCATION
Off the Beaten Path: Greenfield Historic Caboose

TOWN OF GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Driving past the corner of Route 9N and Porter Corners Road, you’ve probably seen the red caboose! The relic from the past is helping tell the history of the Town of Greenfield. The town purchased the caboose, which dates back to 1919, from the Delaware and Hudson Railroad for […]
GREENFIELD, NY
Pending bills target suspended, revoked drivers

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-News10 is looking into fatal crashes said to have been caused by revoked or suspended drivers. Our own Anya Tucker has been asking the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, law enforcement and and lawmakers what’s being done to keep these drivers from getting behind the wheel. New York State Assembly […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Trial begins for man charged in NYS Capitol stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection is underway for a man charged in connection to a stabbing that happened in East Capitol Park on Jan. 6, 2021. Alexander Contompasis is accused of stabbing two people during a fight between two different protest groups outside the New York State Capitol. According to court documents obtained by […]
ALBANY, NY
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
10/4/22: More Clouds for Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:. Many of you will never forget .Oct. 3rd/4th 1987-35 years ago today. The biggest Snowstorm EVER for October and so early on the season. A storm blew up south of Long Island and tracked over Boston to Portland ME. It started as rain…cold air got sucked down behind the storm and start changing to snow around midnight. By 3-4am-Blinding snow and some T’storms. Foliage was still on the trees and limbs were snapping everywhere. Widespread power outages….up to 200,000 homes lost power. Power was out up to 5 days. Snowfall was 6.5″ in Albany….with the hills west and east 12-20″+This storm in New England and NY claimed 20 lives and injured 300State of Emergency was declared for Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, and Montgomery Counties.
ALBANY, NY
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
FLORIDA STATE
3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena

Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
COEYMANS, NY

