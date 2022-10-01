Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
21 Best Things to Do in Vermont & Places to Visit
Known as the Green Mountain State, Vermont encompasses a beautiful area in the Eastern United States. It is bordered by Quebec, Canada to the north, Massachusetts to the south, New Hampshire to the east, and New York to the west. Though it was not one of the original 13 colonies, Vermont was admitted to the newly-formed U.S. as the 14th state in 1791.
mynbc5.com
School van hits moose in Newbury, VT
NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
WCAX
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington
A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
mynbc5.com
Merrimack couple completes journey to visit all 275 historical markers in New Hampshire
After almost two years of traveling, one Merrimack couple has finished their journey around the state. Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Heather Davis MacNeil and her husband began a mission to find all 275 green historic marker signs in the state. This weekend, they completed it.
Rutland, October 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Rutland, October 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Brattleboro Union High School soccer team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 04, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
mynbc5.com
2022 Halloween trick-or-treating dates, times in New Hampshire
Wondering when to take your child out trick-or-treating? Below is a working list of communities with set trick-or-treat times in New Hampshire. This list will be updated. This list will be updated as more towns notify us of their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your town is not listed, please contact your local police department’s business line or your town hall for more information. If you are aware of the town or city's trick-or-treating plan, please email storyideas@wmur.com and include a link. Thank you!
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 Play of the Week 5 - Vote for your favorite play
It's time to vote in this week's NBC5 Play of the Week, as local student-athletes go head-to-head to showcase the best play in Vermont and northern New York. If you can't see the poll above, click here.
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
The Valley Reporter
Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont
While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
mynbc5.com
Colchester stages late comeback against St. Johnsbury
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Despite facing multiple one-goal deficits, Colchester (7-1-1) battled back to fend off St. Johnsbury (4-3) in a 3-2 win in overtime. Down 1-0, the Lakers scored on an open net late in the first half to go into the locker room knotted up at 1. Early in the second half, the Colchester offense dominated offensive opportunities but couldn't convert.
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
mynbc5.com
Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program
PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh high school volleyball stays hot, wins fourth-straight match
Plattsburgh High School volleyball (6-3) had to battle back down 2-1, but resilience kept the Hornets' energy high to take down the Northern Adirondack Bobcats (5-4) in five sets. "Just the energy of winning two games in four," Natalie Battinelli, a Plattsburgh sophomore middle hitter said. "We went five sets...
Centre Daily
Injured hiker who had to crawl up trail is carried 2 miles by rescuers, NH officials say
A woman was rescued after she was hurt while hiking in New Hampshire, state officials said. The 34-year-old avid hiker was embarking on a solo three-day trip and injured her ankle Monday, Oct. 3 after reaching the top of Mt. Chocorua, a 3,490-foot summit in the White Mountains, according to a release from the state’s Fish and Game Department.
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
