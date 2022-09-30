Read full article on original website
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1
Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Monday Presser Before Matchup with Auburn
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and provided several key injury updates in his weekly press conference.
SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M
It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
Sam Pittman provides injury update on K.J. Jefferson
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks lost one of their key offensive weapons in last Saturday’s 49-26 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game in the 4th quarter after taking a sack that caused him injury. After the game, head coach Sam Pittman did not offer any clarity as to what the injury was, or what his status was going forward. “I don’t know where he’s at, to be honest with you,” Pittman said Saturday. “Obviously, we didn’t bring him back in. I don’t know any more than that.” Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference....
College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131
The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
CBS Sports has Gators playing historic program in latest bowl projections
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his latest bowl projections. He has the Gators playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, Dec. 30 against Notre Dame. Notre Dame shares one big similarity with the Florida Gators. Marcus Freeman is in his first year as head...
Auburn opens as 4-touchdown underdog at No. 2 Georgia
Auburn will attempt to bounce back from a crushing loss to LSU by traveling to a place it hasn't won at since 2005, against the No. 2 team in the country. In its first road game of the season after a five-game home stand to open the year, Auburn has opened as a 28-point underdog at No. 2 Georgia, per Caesar's Sportsbook, for Saturday afternoon's SEC rivalry.
Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
ESPN's experts update projections for the College Football Playoff following Week 5
Following a full weekend of big games, ESPN experts have adjusted their College Football Playoff picks. To no one’s surprise, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State remain the unanimous favorites. Alabama and Georgia were both tested on Saturday but came up with wins against their SEC opponents. Alabama has a...
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson exceed all expectations in matchup of top 2023 NBA draft prospects
HENDERSON, Nevada — Multiple NBA scouts and executives showed up well over an hour early to see projected top-two draft picks, Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama, ahead of the first game of their highly anticipated matchup. During pregame warmups, Henderson looked focused and knew what was at stake, even...
NBA・
