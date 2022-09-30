ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M

It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife

Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Pittman provides injury update on K.J. Jefferson

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks lost one of their key offensive weapons in last Saturday’s 49-26 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game in the 4th quarter after taking a sack that caused him injury. After the game, head coach Sam Pittman did not offer any clarity as to what the injury was, or what his status was going forward. “I don’t know where he’s at, to be honest with you,” Pittman said Saturday. “Obviously, we didn’t bring him back in. I don’t know any more than that.” Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference....
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131

The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Auburn opens as 4-touchdown underdog at No. 2 Georgia

Auburn will attempt to bounce back from a crushing loss to LSU by traveling to a place it hasn't won at since 2005, against the No. 2 team in the country. In its first road game of the season after a five-game home stand to open the year, Auburn has opened as a 28-point underdog at No. 2 Georgia, per Caesar's Sportsbook, for Saturday afternoon's SEC rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
COLUMBUS, OH
