Middletown girls volleyball blanks Harrisburg in Mid-Penn Capital play
Middletown (8-2) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against Harrisburg (0-7) in divisional play Tuesday. The Blue Raiders swept the Cougars 25-8, 25-7, 25-8. Kenadee Hileman led the Raiders with 20 assists and 3 aces. Kaley Hileman finished the contest with 15 aces and 1 kill, while Cassidy Pomraning chipped in 3 kills and 1 ace, respectively.
Mollie Best, Sarah Waleski lead Carlisle field hockey past CD East
Carlisle (5-4-1) edged CD East (3-8) 2-0 Tuesday. Mollie Best put the Herd on top with an unassisted goal at the 9:05 mark in the second quarter. Sarah Waleski extended the lead with a goal late in the third quarter the ice the win.
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings
YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
Rees Schrode’s late goal lifts Lower Dauphin boys soccer to tightly-contested win against Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg (6-4-1) and Lower Dauphin (7-4-1) battled back and forth before Lower Dauphin found the back of the net seconds before the end of regulation to secure a 2-1 Mid-Penn Keystone victory Tuesday. Tai San put the Wildcats on the board first with a goal midway through the first half.
Penn State wrestling schedule: Matches against Michigan, Iowa at Bryce Jordan Center highlight Nittany Lions season
Ticket invoices have been distributed and the full-season schedule has dropped, each a certain sign that another greatly anticipated Penn State wrestling season is in the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions, defending NCAA champions and winners of nine of the last 11 team titles, will take a 28-match winning streak...
Check out the Penn State recruits on hand for the Northwestern game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits and recruits to Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Among the recruits was Jameial Lyons, a defensive lineman form Philadelphia, Juan Minaya, an offensive lineman from Paramus, NJ, Rodney Lora, a defensive lineman from Va., and Messiah Mickens, a freshman running back from Trinity.
Penn State’s to-do list on offense for the bye week, the Lions’ biggest surprises: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s 5-0 start with the Lions resting on their bye week. There is still plenty of work to do on offense with regard to the passing game. Johnny and Bob also take a look at some of the surprise players on the team in all three phases.
Watch scenes from Penn State football practice, Oct. 4, 2022
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team hosted practice today inside of Holuba Hall due to inclement weather. The team is coming off a tight 17-7 game victory over the Northwestern Wildcats this past Saturday, improving to 5-0. The Nittany Lions are on a bye week this Saturday...
State College
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Northwestern visitors, Sean Clifford, bye week questions
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting, the Nittany Lions’ first five games of the season and the bye week. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can...
Penn State’s start time for its Big Ten East showdown with Michigan announced
Unbeaten Penn State will square off with unbeaten Michigan at noon on Oct. 15. James Franklin’s No. 10 Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) are off this week. Jim Harbaugh’s No. 4 Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) play at 3-2 Indiana Saturday at noon.
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
Harrisburg man gets state prison term for armed robbery in Mechanicsburg
A Harrisburg man who robbed the Mechanicsburg Rutter’s store at gunpoint last October was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months in state prison Tuesday in Cumberland County court. Marcelino Baez, 38, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, previously pleaded no contest to holding up a clerk at...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern | Jones
The reads begin with the question I think most Penn State fans are asking today. And while it’s not one that you necessarily want to hear, neither does it disqualify ultimate glory:. 1. Is this Penn State team one of those that plays up and down to its competition?
Middletown reviews anti-hazing progress, including agreement for long-term study
Middletown Area School District gave a brief update Tuesday night regarding progress on the district’s anti-hazing plan, a multi-year process being undertaken in the wake of hazing incidents on the high school football team. Administrators have finalized a new anti-hazing portion of the district’s athletic code of conduct, according...
‘Ma’am we are a baseball team’: Harrisburg Senators remind Twitter that they play baseball, can’t change voting laws
Even if voter fraud was a major issue, the Harrisburg Senators wouldn’t be able to do much about it. And that is because the Senators are a baseball team. Not an actual group of senators who work out of Harrisburg. And it feels like that is something most people know or could find out with relative ease, but it is 2022, and so … here we are.
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
