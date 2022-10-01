ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Cathedral

By Michael Pappas
 4 days ago

Down 13-12 at halftime to St. Cloud Cathedral, the Milaca football team rallied for the 26-19 win over the Crusaders on Friday night in Collegeville.

Getting on the board first thanks to a score by senior running back Jack Schoenborn, Cathedral scored the next 13 points to take a seven-point lead with just over three minutes to go in the first half. The Wolves would score next after a Dylan Greninger quarterback keeper, making it 13-12 into the break.

Cathedral scored next out of halftime to build its lead back to seven before the Wolves began their comeback. A touchdown late in the third quarter by Schoenborn gave Milaca the lead back at 20-19, while a Bryce Mehrwerth rushing score midway through the fourth capped the win for the Wolves.

Schoenborn had a monster game on the ground for Milaca, totaling 243 yards on 26 attempts and two scores. Greninger completed four passes for 93 yards with Trace Hasz hauling in three catches for 88 yards.

Hunter Bockoven led the team with 5.5 tackles in the victory.

The Wolves stayed undefeated on the year, moving to 5-0.

#Wolves#American Football#St Cloud Cathedral
