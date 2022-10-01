Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Storm volleyball visits Rio Rancho for their first district meeting
Cleveland libero Aubrey Ortiz dives in vain, trying to keep this ball aloft Friday afternoon, as the host Storm dropped the first set to visiting Goddard. The Storm then won the next three sets to take the match. That’s CHS’s Sophia Bacahui (3) hoping to see Ortiz keep the ball alive. (Herron photo)
KRQE News 13
Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is back in practice this week, and the feeling around this year’s team is optimism, as they bring back a solid returning cast and add some size to the front court. Expectations are higher in what will be Head Coach Richard Pitino’s 2nd season at the helm, and for Coach Pitino, expectations are higher for the junior guard, Javonté Johnson. Pitino told the media that Johnson has really stood out so far in practice.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
rrobserver.com
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
Frank Anger of Mississippi tinkers with his hot air balloon basket on Monday during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The city is expected to be cool this week, with showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
KRQE News 13
Patchy showers south, breezes calm overnight
Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Places south and east saw some lighter downpours this evening into Torrance and Socorro counties. Unfortunately these storms created some very gusty winds 25-35+ mph. This was enough to cancel Saturday evening balloon fiesta events.
rrobserver.com
Cool day, perfect for Balloons
Balloons over Paseo Del Norte 8:20 am.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Today is a significantly colder day and rain is still sticking around. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The cool and wet pattern continues especially along and west of the central mountain chain today with scattered to numerous storms expected.”. Luckily, this...
rrobserver.com
Could gas prices fall below $3?
Gas prices in Rio Rancho are hovering from about $3.33 to $3.62 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. Some experts think so. By late October, some experts predict gas prices will fall below that mark. But the way the prices are dancing around, rising one week and falling the...
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta: Another day, another (weather) delay
It’s getting to be a familiar routine – the eight America’s Challenge teams, along with officials, crew, and weather guys, file into the briefing room, meteorologist Randy Lefevre shows his weather slides (with lots of green indicating rain in the middle where New Mexico is), and event director Sam Parks announces another postponement in hopes of better weather.
KRQE News 13
Warm with isolated showers this evening
Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Moriarty is still seeing lighter showers. Theses will push across northeast NM this evening before fizzling out later. Isolated storms also developed over the higher terrain in west central New Mexico. None of these showers are particularly heavy, but they’re kicking up wind speeds this evening once again. Some balloons may be affected tonight. Our skies turn mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows seasonably chilly. You’ll need the jackets and hot beverage for balloon fiesta Sunday morning.
PHOTOS: Cloudy Mass Ascension on Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the morning of the second day of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta the yellow flag was raised. Then the 50th Albuquerque International Fiesta Balloon started to fill with air and the flag switched to green. The balloons then began to fill the Albuquerque sky.
rrobserver.com
No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park
After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to keep balloons on the ground Monday. “There will be no Balloon Fiesta flights today and (the) competition is canceled,” a post on the event’s Facebook page...
I-25 closing north of T or C while crews repair bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced there will be road closures Tuesday night as crews work to repair bridges on I-25 north of T or C. The closures will begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. and run until Wednesday, October 5 at 6 a.m. Southbound lanes will be closed at mile […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
Remote control balloon pilots practice for world record attempt
Like regular hot air balloons, heat makes the RC balloons rise, and they go down as they cool down.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
kclibrary.org
Merchants of the Santa Fe Trail
From 1821 until the 1880s, the Santa Fe Trail was a thoroughfare for pioneers, merchants, and military personnel traveling from Independence or Kansas City, Missouri, to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Historian Joy Poole examines the stories of three of those journeyers, all merchants. Charles Trumbull Hayden was a freighter who...
rrobserver.com
(Gallery) Balloon lands next to Iris Rd., collapses into roadway
It was an anxious morning for at least one balloon team early Friday. They were very, very busy, wrestling with getting their partially deflated balloon out of the road at about 9 a.m. The balloon apparently landed next to Iris Rd. NE in Rio Rancho, and then collapsed onto the...
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
