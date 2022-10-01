ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

WLWT 5

Blitz 5 High School Top 25: Week 8

CINCINNATI — Since the season began the top three teams in theBlitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com have not budged. Last Friday night that group proved why they are worthy of their rankings. The trio each knocked off top 10 foes to remain entrenched atop the poll. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Steed one excruciating shot from state tournament

SPRINGBORO — Andy Steed did his job. Clinton-Massie boys golf coach Phil Larrick believed a score around even par would be in consideration of a trip to the boys state golf tournament. He was right. Steed’s 1-over par score was one excruciating shot off the even par score of...
SPRINGBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Holliday, Wheeler reach quarters before season ends

CENTERVILLE — The Wilmington High School tennis season ended Monday in the Division II Sectional at Centerville High School. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday made a run in the doubles bracket, winning a pair of matches before falling to the No. 3 seed from Oakwood. “The highlight of the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Halloran advances to district golf tournament next week

Wilmington’s Tommy Halloran will continue his golf season next week in the Div. I Southwest District golf tournament. The WHS boys and girls golf teams were in action Monday in Division I sectional tournaments — the boys at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace and the girls at the Hamilton Elks.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

John Carroll picks up OAC road win 2-1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team held a 19-7 edge in shots, but Emily Patryzk, the Ohio Athletic Conference scoring leader, notched the 9th and 10th goals of the season in a 2-1 John Carroll win in the league opener for both teams at Townsend Field Saturday evening.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Own goal dooms WC men in 1-0 loss to JCU

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team played a phenomenal match against the defending Ohio Athletic Conference champions Saturday but an own goal was the difference in a 1-0 John Carroll victory. John Carroll pressed the action in the first half, unleashing 11 shots compared...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational. Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race. The time was a personal best for Seabaugh. Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place...
SABINA, OH
dayton.com

New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Heys 5th, WC men 8th at Pre-Nationals meet in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — With three top 25 finishes, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished eighth Saturday at the Pre-Nationals Meet hosted by Olivet College. Simon Heys, an All-America runner last season, was fifth overall, crossing the finish line of the eight-kilometer course in 24:35.8. Noah Tobin...
WILMINGTON, OH
sunny95.com

Buckeyes remain steady amid poll shakeups

COLUMBUS – After another weekend of upsets in college football, the Buckeyes remained in their No. 3 spot in both major polls but gained some ground on the top two teams. Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press Top 25 and the coaches’ poll. Michigan and Clemson round out the top five spots in both.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

SSCC Theatre sets ‘Steel Magnolias’

SSCC Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” playing November 4-6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m. Set in Truvy’s (played by Jessica...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale. The History...
WILMINGTON, OH

