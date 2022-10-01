ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweep Fullerton

By Alan Hoshida
 4 days ago

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team improves to 3-0 in conference after a third straight sweep to begin conference play against Fullerton.

Wahine overwhelmed the Titans from the get go, controlling play most of the three frames. They closed the match out in dominating fashion going on a 18-6 run in the 3rd.

The three set scores were 25-20, 25-15, and 25-13.

Junior middle, Amber Igiede, had a match high 14 kills and 4 total blocks. Riley Wagoner was just as good on the outside, registering 10 kills with no errors.

UH will face Long Beach State in a rivalry match on Saturday at 4pm HT. Watch it on ESPN+

