Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday sued to block an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, arguing that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy.
localsyr.com
Free Mammograms available all October
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, New York State will be offering free mammograms to women who are 40 and older who do not have health insurance, or who are experiencing other barriers. The Cancer Service Program (CSP) will provide any follow-up tests that...
localsyr.com
St. Lawrence County foster family honored for kinship
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — September celebrated Kincare Awareness Month, and New York State’s Kincare Coalition recognized foster families. This was through the annual CURA Awards, which honor kinship families in the state. A kinship family is a form of foster care where close relatives or friends open their homes to at-risk children.
localsyr.com
National gas prices continue to rise, but local gas prices are still falling
(WSYR-TV)- Gas prices are continuing to fall locally, but nationally, many states are seeing a price hike in gas, an all too familiar pain. The national average is now $3.80, up $0.07 from September 26. However, gas prices continue to fall in New York. New York’s average is now $3.60,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
LaFayette Apple Fest kicks off this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York loves its apples and this weekend is what some may call the “Super Bowl” of apples. The LaFayette Apple Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, and this year they are celebrating nearly 50 years of festivities. The festival is a hugely popular...
localsyr.com
Apple Fest celebrates 50 years
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York loves its apples and this weekend is kind of the “Super Bowl” of apples for this region. The LaFayette Apple Festival is celebrating its 50th year (49th festival due to COVID) Saturday and Sunday. To celebrate, Saturday night will feature a fireworks display at dusk. The fireworks, along with family fun, rides, food vendors, shops and animals really make this year’s fest feel like the festivals prior to the pandemic.
Comments / 0