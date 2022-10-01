(WSYR-TV) — Central New York loves its apples and this weekend is kind of the “Super Bowl” of apples for this region. The LaFayette Apple Festival is celebrating its 50th year (49th festival due to COVID) Saturday and Sunday. To celebrate, Saturday night will feature a fireworks display at dusk. The fireworks, along with family fun, rides, food vendors, shops and animals really make this year’s fest feel like the festivals prior to the pandemic.

LAFAYETTE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO