KEVN
STM girls tennis finishes second at state
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
travelawaits.com
13 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Spearfish, South Dakota In Every Season
Visiting the Black Hills of South Dakota is often a bucket list item, especially for families and retirees. Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where the faces of four past U.S. presidents are carved into a natural granite wall, is usually the focus of the trip. In the 10 years I lived...
newscenter1.tv
Check out these photos of Spearfish Canyon as fall colors hit their peak
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors are at their peak, and many of the trees haven’t yet dropped their leaves! If you haven’t made the trip to see the colors yourself, definitely make time sooner rather than later!. If you can’t make it, don’t worry...
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
KEVN
Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
KEVN
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
kotatv.com
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
oilcity.news
BLM planning 80-acre prescribed burn near Wyoming–South Dakota border
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management’s Newcastle Field Office said the agency is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn near the Wyoming–South Dakota border. The prescribed burn will be on about 80 acres in the Sherwood Canyon area along Beaver Creek Road in...
KELOLAND TV
Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Lady Spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring. Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this Rapid City house on the market with impressive backyard views that go on for miles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There is a 6,200 square foot property that sits on about eight acres and includes beautiful scenic views that’s currently on the market in Rapid City for $1.6 million. This custom-built luxury home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and five...
kotatv.com
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
KEVN
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
KEVN
Rapid City diaper drive fills critical need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
KEVN
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday night, the city made an official agreement to make sure the Central States Fair gets the funding for a renovation project. The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.
KEVN
Typical Early October Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up. Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
informnny.com
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
Black Hills Pioneer
David Joseph Taggart
David Joseph Taggart, 16 of Spearfish passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home. David was born on August 15, 2006 to Joy Fousek and Nickolas Taggart in Spearfish.
