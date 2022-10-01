ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Fourche, SD

KEVN

STM girls tennis finishes second at state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
RAPID CITY, SD
Mitchell, SD
Rapid City, SD
Belle Fourche, SD
Spearfish, SD
Belle Fourche, SD
KEVN

Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

'Nature is all around us', a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
RAPID CITY, SD
Ben Burns
KELOLAND TV

Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Lady Spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring. Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
STURGIS, SD
#American Football#The Belle Fourche Broncs#Lakota Tech
KEVN

BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
SUNDANCE, WY
KEVN

Rapid City diaper drive fills critical need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
KEVN

Typical Early October Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up. Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
informnny.com

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
HILL CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

David Joseph Taggart

David Joseph Taggart, 16 of Spearfish passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home. David was born on August 15, 2006 to Joy Fousek and Nickolas Taggart in Spearfish.
SPEARFISH, SD

