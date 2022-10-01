Read full article on original website
Vote for the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Halfway through the high school football season, it’s time for most of our schools to open up district play. With each school gearing up to start district 1-0, it’s time to reveal the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week. Vote in the poll...
Week 6 brings new challenges for Buckeye and Bolton as district play begins
RPSB details response to school threats amid parents’ concerns over Rapides High case - clipped version. On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day.
Antonio named SLC, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Two weeks, two wins, two straight individual awards for a Northwestern State offensive player. Wide receiver Javon Antonio was named both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a dominating performance in NSU’s 36-33 comeback victory against Nicholls this past Saturday.
Alexandria Zoo planning on new tiger, siamang habitat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Alexandria Zoo looks forward to the next 100 years in the community, some major upgrades could be coming that include the return of the tigers. The zoo is planning on building a new tiger and siamang habitat with a sit-down restaurant in the middle, giving zoo-goers a close-up look at the animals while they eat.
Will Kenny Rachal’s reinstatement at APD affect other officers’ rank, pay?
Menard's Coach James Charles
Grant's Coach Dillon Barrett
Northwood-Lena's Coach Tommy Moore
Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams
Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin
Coach Kevin Cook
Bolton's James Dartez
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
Burn ban issued for Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish is officially under a burn ban until further notice. The Rapides Parish Police Jury released the following statement:. “I, Craig Smith, President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, because of extremely dry conditions, respectfully requests the residents of Rapides Parish to refrain from any type of burning. This burn ban will be effective today, October 3, 2022, and remain in effect until further notice. Any further information that is required, please contact the Rapides Parish Police Jury at (318) 473-6660.”
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
RPSB to vote on new hair dress code policy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will vote on a new dress code policy at tonight’s meeting that would protect students with natural or cultural hair. “The school board shall not exclude a student on account of a natural, protective or cultural hairstyle. Natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle shall include, but is not limited to, afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.”
Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
LENA, La. (KALB) - In sports, athletes always play for a purpose. It could be to win a championship or to play for the name in front of the jersey, but Thursday night at Northwood-Lena, two schools will play for something so much more. Proceeds from the Montgomery, Northwood-Lena game...
Alexandria asking for help on the federal level to assist struggling households pay utility bills
For citizens concerned about rising utility bills, residents had a chance to voice their opinions at the second of two forums hosted by the Alliance of Affordable Energy. Council President Davidson: 4 APD officers demoted following reinstatement of Kenny Rachal. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Alexandria City Council is...
Friendship House Adult Day Care set to close on Oct. 15
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friendship House Adult Day Care Services has announced it will close its doors on Oct. 15. Friendship House is the only adult day care facility in all of Region Six, which includes Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn Parishes. Officials at the Friendship...
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
