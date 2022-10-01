MedExpress Game of the Week 5 Recap: Coach Roark talks about the 22-6 victory against Tioga

Read full article on original website
Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 6, discuss upcoming matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first half of the high school football season is over, but for most of our teams, district play starts in Week 6. To get ready for district play, KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below.
Week 6 brings new challenges for Buckeye, Bolton as district play begins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As district play starts this week, Buckeye and Bolton are ready for the challenge. Bolton is coming off of a 60-point performance, and Buckeye has lost two straight games, but they are ready to get back into the win column. Both teams are finding their stride...
Antonio named SLC, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Two weeks, two wins, two straight individual awards for a Northwestern State offensive player. Wide receiver Javon Antonio was named both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a dominating performance in NSU’s 36-33 comeback victory against Nicholls this past Saturday.
Grant's Coach Dillon Barrett
Northwood-Lena's Coach Tommy Moore
Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams
Coach Kevin Cook
Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin
BKFC sends shockwaves throughout Monroe
Northeast Louisiana came down with a case of bare-knuckle fighting fever last Saturday. The afflicted crammed their way into Fant-Ewing Coliseum to find their cure, but nobody realized how strong of a dose they were set to receive. Louisiana’s first legal bare-knuckle fight in over 100 years came courtesy of...
ASH's Thomas Bachman
Bolton's James Dartez
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign. […]
Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
LENA, La. (KALB) - In sports, athletes always play for a purpose. It could be to win a championship or to play for the name in front of the jersey, but Thursday night at Northwood-Lena, two schools will play for something so much more. Proceeds from the Montgomery, Northwood-Lena game...
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Jesus the Good Shepard School’s third-grade students awarded Drax’s “Classroom of the Month”
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 3, 2022, the third-grade students at Jesus the Good Shepard School in Monroe, La. were awarded Drax’s Classroom of the Month for the month of September. The students were awarded due to making good progress in their studies and being committed to achieving their goals. The Classroom of […]
Alexandria Zoo planning on new tiger, siamang habitat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Alexandria Zoo looks forward to the next 100 years in the community, some major upgrades could be coming that include the return of the tigers. The zoo is planning on building a new tiger and siamang habitat with a sit-down restaurant in the middle, giving zoo-goers a close-up look at the animals while they eat.
Burn ban issued for Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish is officially under a burn ban until further notice. The Rapides Parish Police Jury released the following statement:. “I, Craig Smith, President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, because of extremely dry conditions, respectfully requests the residents of Rapides Parish to refrain from any type of burning. This burn ban will be effective today, October 3, 2022, and remain in effect until further notice. Any further information that is required, please contact the Rapides Parish Police Jury at (318) 473-6660.”
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. - On Oct. 1, at approximately 6 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches that claimed the life of 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed that Bernard was traveling north on I-49 when, for reasons still under investigation,...
