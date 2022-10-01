Read full article on original website
Related
Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple believes Nebraska can win Big Ten West
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football sits atop the Big Ten West in a six-way tie for first place after the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says he believes this team has a chance to win the division. “We’re good enough. I...
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s away game against Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska will be playing under the lights once again in its away matchup against Purdue on Oct. 15. Kickoff time in West Lafayette, Indiana, is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This Friday, Nebraska will travel...
‘It definitely gives us confidence’: Huskers talk after first Big Ten win
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has received a huge boost of confidence from its first Big Ten win of the season. With coaching changes and a blowout loss to Oklahoma, it seemed like the team couldn’t catch a break. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph spoke about the team’s...
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
Civic Nebraska seeking nonpartisan observers for November election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s general election is in a little over a month. And to make sure those elections go well, Civic Nebraska is hoping to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers throughout the state. The group is currently seeking volunteers who would act in a passive...
Nebraska troopers seize 17 pounds of cocaine in vehicle near Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cocaine and unknown pills were seized Saturday morning from a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A trooper pulled over the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. for driving on the shoulder just southwest of Seward. The patrol said the trooper eventually became suspicious...
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
Electric scooters are back in Lincoln for good
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Electric scooters are on the road again in Lincoln. The city’s permanent scooter program launched Tuesday after a 16-month pilot program. Lime deployed a fleet of its new scooters, featuring bigger wheels for a smoother ride, in Lincoln. CEO Wayne Ting, who is from...
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
Lincoln mayor talks economy, traffic safety and live music in State of the City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gave the State of the City Address on Tuesday at the Graduate Hotel. Gaylor Baird touched on several topics, including Lincoln’s economy, traffic, immigration and the city’s commitment to live music. She highlighted how well Lincoln fared concerning...
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
Warm, windy Monday before cooler weather
The start of October has brought some warmer weather to southeastern Nebraska, with highs in the low and mid 80s. The timing of a system Tuesday will likely be the break in the pattern, returning temperatures to normal and starting quite the cool down toward the end of next week.
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
Art Bus LNK opens shop in library parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln library visitors got the chance to spend a sunny Sunday making art inside a school bus. Each Sunday in October, Art Bus LNK will be found in a different parking lot. Today, it was at Bess Dodson Walt Library, with several waiting in line...
Nebraska group receives $25 million grant to develop robotics in agriculture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A project in Nebraska to develop automation and robotics in agriculture has received a $25 million grant from the federal government. The Heartland Robotics Cluster, a coalition of local entities led by the Invest Nebraska Corporation, was one of 21 recipients of the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
A sea of purple comes together to honor, remember and find an end to Alzheimer’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s notorious sea of red became purple Sunday in honor of Alzheimer’s patients. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its way back to Lincoln this year with many eager to find a cure. This year’s goal was to raise $216,000. Half of...
Seward County deputies find over 24 pounds of cocaine hidden in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 24 pounds of cocaine were found concealed inside a vehicle Saturday on Interstate 80, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 11 a.m., a deputy pulled over a Mercedes SUV southeast of Seward for driving with an obscured license plate. Deputies then...
