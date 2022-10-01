ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
City
South Sioux City, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
klkntv.com

Civic Nebraska seeking nonpartisan observers for November election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s general election is in a little over a month. And to make sure those elections go well, Civic Nebraska is hoping to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers throughout the state. The group is currently seeking volunteers who would act in a passive...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 17 pounds of cocaine in vehicle near Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cocaine and unknown pills were seized Saturday morning from a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A trooper pulled over the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. for driving on the shoulder just southwest of Seward. The patrol said the trooper eventually became suspicious...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Electric scooters are back in Lincoln for good

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Electric scooters are on the road again in Lincoln. The city’s permanent scooter program launched Tuesday after a 16-month pilot program. Lime deployed a fleet of its new scooters, featuring bigger wheels for a smoother ride, in Lincoln. CEO Wayne Ting, who is from...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sioux City#American Football#Lincoln Southeast#Knights#Hawks
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
klkntv.com

Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Warm, windy Monday before cooler weather

The start of October has brought some warmer weather to southeastern Nebraska, with highs in the low and mid 80s. The timing of a system Tuesday will likely be the break in the pattern, returning temperatures to normal and starting quite the cool down toward the end of next week.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Scammers target Malcolm residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
MALCOLM, NE
klkntv.com

Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Art Bus LNK opens shop in library parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln library visitors got the chance to spend a sunny Sunday making art inside a school bus. Each Sunday in October, Art Bus LNK will be found in a different parking lot. Today, it was at Bess Dodson Walt Library, with several waiting in line...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska group receives $25 million grant to develop robotics in agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A project in Nebraska to develop automation and robotics in agriculture has received a $25 million grant from the federal government. The Heartland Robotics Cluster, a coalition of local entities led by the Invest Nebraska Corporation, was one of 21 recipients of the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Seward County deputies find over 24 pounds of cocaine hidden in vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 24 pounds of cocaine were found concealed inside a vehicle Saturday on Interstate 80, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 11 a.m., a deputy pulled over a Mercedes SUV southeast of Seward for driving with an obscured license plate. Deputies then...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy