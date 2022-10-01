ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

STM girls tennis finishes second at state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

STM girls 3rd after day one of state tennis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament cranked up in Rapid City on Monday. The St. Thomas More girls are 3rd in the team race after day one. Pierre holds the lead with Sioux Falls Christian second. The tourney wraps up on Tuesday out at Sioux Park.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

UCCS shuts out Black Hills State soccer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State soccer team continued to struggle on Sunday, losing to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in shutout fashion. Ben Burns has the highlights from the first half.
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City, SD
KEVN

Round one of boys state golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” and “A” boys state golf tournaments teed off on Monday. Stevens’ Jackson Swartz fired a first round 81 at the “AA” tourney in Mitchell. St. Thomas More’s Vincent Vanliere shot an 81 at the Class “A” tournament in Aberdeen. The state golf tournaments wrap up on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Don’t crowd the plow this winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
Black Hills Pioneer

Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup

CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
CUSTER, SD
informnny.com

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Lady Spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring. Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...

