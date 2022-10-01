Read full article on original website
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
Taiwan vows to respond to China’s military flight incursions
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense minister on Wednesday said the island will respond to incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes and drones, but gave no details on specific actions. Responding to questions from legislators, Chiu Kuo-cheng said China’s newly aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan would...
'So many children dying': Somalia drought brings famine near
Somalia is in the midst of the worst drought anyone there can remember
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for Oman
Iran says an 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran has left the country for Oman
How FDR could have rescued Jews
The latest film from Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has aroused controversy with its claim that President Franklin D. Roosevelt did his best to help save Jews from the Nazis. In the filmmakers’ view, FDR’s hands were tied in the 1930s by domestic antisemitism, and in the 1940s […] The post How FDR could have rescued Jews appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘regroups for counter-attack in Kherson’ after Kyiv gains
Russian forces in Kherson are regrouping for a counterattack, amid rapid Ukrainian gains in the region, state-owned news agency RIA reported.Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Kherson region is quoted as saying that forces were “conducting a regrouping in order to gather their strength and deliver a retaliatory blow”.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation. Dozens...
