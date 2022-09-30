ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe

JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
JACKSON, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022

Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
MURRAY, KY
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Celebrates Withdrawal of Hillsdale Charter School Applications

Tennessee pastors have previously called out Hillsdale's "Christian Nationalist" agenda. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is celebrating the withdrawal of three charter school applications. Hillsdale College-affiliated American Classical Academy had applied to open charter schools in Madison, Rutherford, and Montgomery counties. The applications were denied at the local school board level in each county. Following those denials, American Classical appealed to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. A hearing and vote on the appeal were scheduled for the week of October 3rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, TN
Society
City
Kingston Springs, TN
City
Camden, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
City
Springville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Churches#Pastor#Belmont College#Randolph Macon College#Vanderbilt University#Campus Ministry
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police investigate Sunday robbery at Huck’s gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson Police Department, a robbery took place Sunday at a local gas station. In a social media post, JPD says officers responded to a robbery at Huck’s, a convenience store located at 7 Ridgecrest Road around 11:30 a.m. According to police, two...
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
abc17news.com

WATCH: Wayne County deputy struck by ATV while transporting prisoner

WAYNE COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident with an ATV on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at approximately 2:02 p.m. The deputy was transporting a prisoner to the Wayne County Jail when they were struck by an ATV driven by a juvenile female on Bromley Road in Southern Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months

JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
JACKSON, TN
newsleaderonline.com

WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22

A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
WILDERSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy