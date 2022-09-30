Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
Southern Christian Coalition Celebrates Withdrawal of Hillsdale Charter School Applications
Tennessee pastors have previously called out Hillsdale's "Christian Nationalist" agenda. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is celebrating the withdrawal of three charter school applications. Hillsdale College-affiliated American Classical Academy had applied to open charter schools in Madison, Rutherford, and Montgomery counties. The applications were denied at the local school board level in each county. Following those denials, American Classical appealed to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. A hearing and vote on the appeal were scheduled for the week of October 3rd.
'A force to be reckoned with' | Tennessee leaders, musicians react to the death of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
clarksvillenow.com
Expanding benefits to veterans: MCVSO updates on PACT Act changes, new VA clinic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) works to address ongoing concerns from veterans and their families, the organization reports there may be new disability benefits available for many of them following recent legislation. The MCVSO helps veterans apply for a variety of...
WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/30/22 – 10/03/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate Sunday robbery at Huck’s gas station
JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson Police Department, a robbery took place Sunday at a local gas station. In a social media post, JPD says officers responded to a robbery at Huck’s, a convenience store located at 7 Ridgecrest Road around 11:30 a.m. According to police, two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
Missing Dover man found dead, believed to have fallen off bluff
Roger Perfors, 64, is believed to have fallen off a bluff near the Cumberland River.
abc17news.com
WATCH: Wayne County deputy struck by ATV while transporting prisoner
WAYNE COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident with an ATV on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at approximately 2:02 p.m. The deputy was transporting a prisoner to the Wayne County Jail when they were struck by an ATV driven by a juvenile female on Bromley Road in Southern Wayne County.
WBBJ
Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
newsleaderonline.com
WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22
A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
Comments / 0