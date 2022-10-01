Read full article on original website
Cyclist hit, killed by semi-truck driver near SE Powell
A cyclist was struck and killed by a semi-truck driver on Tuesday morning near Southeast Powell and Southeast 26th Ave.
Woman riding bicycle struck and killed by semi on SE Powell in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a semi shortly before noon Tuesday near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The crash happened at 11:49 a.m. The truck driver who was involved in the...
KATU.com
Bicycle rider struck, killed by driver in SE Portland
A bicycle rider was struck and killed Tuesday in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, near Cleveland High School. Arriving officers say they found a bicyclist dead. They say she was a woman...
KATU.com
Semi-tractor driver killed in crash on Highway 22E; officials say truck left roadway
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7:30 p.m. October 3, Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 22E, near milepost 35. Police say a westbound Kenworth CMV, a tractor truck, left the roadway and went over an embankment. The tractor truck caught fire,...
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
Man hospitalized after Hillsboro shooting, 4 suspects detained
A man was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsboro police.
One dead after driving off embankment, fiery crash off Hwy 22
A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash off Highway 22 in Marion County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
3 accused in weekend Portland homicides arraigned
Three people facing charges for separate homicides in Portland over the weekend made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Man found guilty of kidnapping after stealing van with baby inside
A Washington County jury on Friday found a 25-year-old man guilty of multiple crimes, including kidnapping, after he stole a minivan with a baby seated inside in late July.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Fire spreads in Gresham apartment complex, damages at least 2 units
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Gresham they say spread from a bottom unit to the unit directly above it early Tuesday morning.
opb.org
Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020
The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
16-year-old teen charged in Salem shooting that injured 1
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old Salem teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one, according to police. Officers first responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Marion and 13th Street NE after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. Detectives from Salem police began...
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
Armed man in cowboy hat robs Forest Grove bowling alley
An armed man who held up a Forest Grove bowling alley on September 30 remains at large, police said Monday.
Intruder takes nap in another Portland home, now in custody
Another Portland family is now victim to a bizarre crime: A woman accused of breaking into a home and taking a nap last month is now accused of doing the same thing at a different home last week.
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.
