Camden, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Power Outage on Sunday in Union City

Union City Energy Authority lost power to about 2000 customers on Sunday afternoon around 3:15. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the Industrial Substation had a 13KV switch burn up, causing the substation’s main breaker to open. Power was restored to all customers around 3:45, after employees switched a...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police investigate Sunday robbery at Huck’s gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson Police Department, a robbery took place Sunday at a local gas station. In a social media post, JPD says officers responded to a robbery at Huck’s, a convenience store located at 7 Ridgecrest Road around 11:30 a.m. According to police, two...
WBBJ

Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Humphreys Returns To Henry County Schools

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County School System welcomes back Kenneth Humphreys as director for the middle school choir program. He joins Jeremy O’Neal, who is currently working with middle school students in the district’s after school programs. Rev. Humphrey retired a few years ago as over 30 years...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22

A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
WILDERSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months

JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
JACKSON, TN

