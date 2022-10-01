Read full article on original website
If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says
In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Donald Trump Just Revealed Whether Or Not Ivanka Trump Will Be His 2024 Running Mate
Donald Trump finally addressed whether his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump could be his running mate for the 2024 presidential run, after keeping his cards very close to his chest up ’til now! So will he be keeping things in the family this time around should he officially decide to run for president?
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run...
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'
Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity." ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I...
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Letitia James Won’t Indict Trump Because She Doesn’t Have The Evidence
Co-host of “The Five” Judge Jeanine Pirro joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why New York Attorney General Letitia James does not have a solid legal case against former President Trump and his family. “She comes out with all these words like, this is illegal...
Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats
Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks
"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden." "The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else....
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
Former President Donald Trump appeared "embarrassed" and privately recognized his 2020 election loss before declaring that he would refuse to leave the White House, according to an upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. "I'm just not going to leave," Trump told an aide, according to an excerpt...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
ETOnline.com
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him, Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden
Donald Trump claimed Monday that President Joe Biden’s seating in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral reflected a lack of respect for him ― and that Trump would have gotten a better spot “if I were president.”. “This is what’s happened to America in just...
