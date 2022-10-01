ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case

A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power

The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails

Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
DOJ Scores First Win in Trump's Classified Documents Case

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has scored its first win in its case investigating Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office, after a panel of appeals court judges granted its request to be allowed to examine classified documents seized from the former president. Last month, the...
Trump objects to DOJ’s request to expedite special master appeal

Former President Trump on Monday objected to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to expedite its appeal in the special master case regarding documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the DOJ last month when it partially stayed a lower court’s...
