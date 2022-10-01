Read full article on original website
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case
A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Trump attorney lawyers up — and says she’s willing to cooperate with DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case: report
At least one member of former President Donald Trump's legal team has hired her own attorney — and allies are urging another to follow suit, according to The Washington Post. Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran affirmed to the Justice Department that Trump had handed over all classified...
An appeals court decision against Donald Trump came back to bite MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in a separate case
A judge rejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's request for DOJ to return his seized cellphone. The judge cited an appeals court decision against Trump in his lawsuit over the Mar-a-Lago search. Trump appointed Judge Eric Tostrud, who denied Lindell's bid to get his phone back. Just a day after an...
Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But Expert Says His Client Has 'No Discipline'
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Chris Kise is reportedly taking on a more conciliatory approach in taking on the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the search and seizure that took place at Mar-a-Lago. What Happened: Kise’s target is that the government avoids seeking criminal prosecution, reported The...
Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search
The Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power
The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
Supreme Court declines to hear case on DOJ ‘filter teams’ used in Trump search
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case about whether the Justice Department (DOJ) can use “filter teams,” such as the one enlisted by the DOJ to begin a review of evidence collected at former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago to determine whether they are privileged.
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Trump Lawyers Make Move To Swiftly End Journalist's Rape-Related Defamation Lawsuit
Donald Trump is reportedly pursuing a swift end to a defamation lawsuit brought by a journalist who claims the former president raped her. What Happened: On Wednesday, Trump lawyer Alina Habba asked a federal judge in Manhattan to replace the United States as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Jean Carroll, reported Reuters.
The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document-digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special-master review
The special master will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on files lugged to Mar-a-Lago. None of the five vendors the DOJ suggested to scan docs wanted to work with Trump, per a new filing. The DOJ asked for one more day to choose someone to...
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Trump "will be convicted of multiple felonies": George Conway on the bumpy road ahead
Today's Republican Party has effectively become an authoritarian political cult led by Donald Trump. His millions of followers — with their votes, money, menace and potential or actual violence — have become his primary means of controlling the party and progressively undermining American democracy and society. When Trump...
DOJ Scores First Win in Trump's Classified Documents Case
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has scored its first win in its case investigating Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office, after a panel of appeals court judges granted its request to be allowed to examine classified documents seized from the former president. Last month, the...
Trump objects to DOJ’s request to expedite special master appeal
Former President Trump on Monday objected to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to expedite its appeal in the special master case regarding documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the DOJ last month when it partially stayed a lower court’s...
Former federal prosecutor scoffs at Trump's lawyer reportedly trying to keep him from attacking DOJ in Mar-a-Lago probe: 'Bless you, good luck'
An ex-federal prosecutor wished the best of luck to Trump's attorneys, who are attempting to keep from attacking the DOJ. A recent report revealed a division within Trump's legal team amid the Mar-a-Lago investigation. One of his attorneys wants him to take a less aggressive approach with the DOJ. A...
