dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
WLWT 5
Details of unsolved Cincinnati homicides will soon be shared in new podcast series
CINCINNATI — The phrase "cold case" conjures up pain and frustration for William Franklin. He lost his teenage son to gun violence more than three years ago. No one has been arrested in connection with the crime. "He was a typical kid, you know, doing everyday things," Franklin said.
WLWT 5
'That's the really hard thing': Loveland mother continues the legacy of her late son
As September ends, so does Suicide Prevention Month. On Thursday, Sept. 29, WLWT welcomed Tori Morrison into the studio to tell her story about her son, Ben. Ben Morrison was a proud student-athlete at Loveland High School, where he excelled on the football and lacrosse fields and eventually graduated in 2020.
Jeff Ruby's Downtown Steakhouse is Relocating to The Foundry Next Week
The steakhouse will serve the final meal at its flagship location on Oct. 2.
'This couldn't come at a worse time': Local band robbed of half their equipment
According to an Instagram post, someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head.
The River: 1971 Cincinnati to Kentucky Lake cruise results in momentous moment in Delta Queen lore
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This story first appeared in June 2021. Special to NKyTribune. Immediately after the DELTA QUEEN departed the Cincinnati Public...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WLWT 5
Remnants of Ian move toward Cincinnati
Clouds and a few spotty showers are possible today as the remnants of Ian move in. Most of us stay dry and gusty.
dayton.com
The Catering House by Christopher’s to hold soft opening
Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is opening the doors to their new location next week on Linden Avenue in Dayton during a soft opening period. “As many of you already know, we recently purchased the old Pizza Hut building at 4211 Linden Avenue, on the corner of Linden and Woodman and not too far away from our previous location,” Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “Our team has been working hard to make the space feel like our own - new kitchen that was approved by the health department, an updated dining room, and a fresh new look on the outside (still a work in progress).”
19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend
DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post. >>Pumpkin spice latte ring: Jeweler offers...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
cincinnatisoccertalk.com
One of the Worst Performances at the Worst Time
FC Cincinnati decided to have one of its worst matches all season in a match against Chicago Fire FC. Losing 3-2 against a side that was already out of the playoff race. This loss, alongside wins from Miami and Columbus, puts FCC at risk of missing out on the playoffs after having multiple chances of getting close to clinching position.
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
Fox 19
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local student has vowed to fulfill her Homecoming duties after learning her election might have been a prank. Cass Steiner says she was voted by her peers as the sophomore Homecoming Princess at Mariemont High School. “Originally, I was really, really, really excited,” Cass said. “Just...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
linknky.com
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
