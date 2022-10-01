ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion wins SDHSAA Class A boys golf title

ABERDEEN, S.D. – For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
VERMILLION, SD
hawkeyesports.com

Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Gooseggs: Orange City Unity Christian hands Hinton a shutout 3-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Orange City Unity Christian's 3-0 blanking of Hinton at Hinton High on October 4 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Hinton squared off with Akron-Westfield in a...
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules

The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, October 3

Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme

SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple

SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
FLORIDA STATE
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
ANKENY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4

National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Gas Prices Spike 31 Cents In Sheldon On Monday

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon motorists are experiencing some degree of sticker shock at the gas pumps today. According to listener reports, the price of gas in Sheldon jumped from $3.489 to $3.799 sometime on Monday afternoon. That’s a jump of 31 cents per gallon. A quick review of...
SHELDON, IA
High School Football PRO

Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

INWOOD, IA
who13.com

Football passion leads to side gig for Iowa high school coach

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — Cody Matthewson was born to coach football. Matthewson grew up in Madrid and played under legendary coach Randy Hinkel. After playing college football at Northwest Missouri State, Matthewson returned to small-town Iowa five years ago and is now coaching at Adair-Casey & Guthrie Center High School.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
iheart.com

Story County, Iowa First Responders Rescue Man From 25-Foot Deep Tank

(Nevada, IA) -- A man is injured after falling 25-feet into a concrete tank this week in Nevada. First responders used a crane, ropes, and a rescue basket to lift the man out of the tank. It happened at an industrial construction site at 62512 270th Street, south of Nevada. The man was taken to Story County Medical Center. His injuries are described as non life-threatening.
STORY COUNTY, IA
High School Football PRO

Orange City, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sheldon High School football team will have a game with MOC-Floyd Valley High School on October 04, 2022, 14:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ORANGE CITY, IA

