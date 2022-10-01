ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Four States Game Night Top Plays- Week 6

By Chaz Wright
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rW5z_0iHed9Pz00

Here is our Top 3 Plays of the Night from around the Four States:

Play #3: Joplin’s Quinton Renfro takes the hand-off and makes a cut that jukes out multiple defenders as he finds a lane all the way to the end zone.

Play #2: Quapaw’s Seth Stand-Johnston takes the ball and breaks some ankles on his big run down the sideline.

Play #1: Carthage’s Cooper Jadwin finds Tyler Willis who makes the great catch as he goes diving down the field!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Pitt State Keeps Winning and Climbing the Rankings

The Gorillas are coming off a big win this past weekend in the 2022 Miners’ bowl over Missouri Southern. They defeated the Lions 38-9 to stay undefeated on the season at 5-0. After their win, the Gorillas have climbed up to #7 in the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll This now sets up their matchup […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Joplin, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Willis
Four States Home Page

Joplin Bounces back With big Win over Republic

Scoreless after one quarter, but not for long after Terrance Gibson takes the reverse and will score the TD, Eagles lead 7-0. Now Hobbs Gooch is going to find Quinton Renfro for the dime pass, and he will score, and Eagles extend their lead 13-0. But, right before half, Republic will close the gap after […]
REPUBLIC, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Night#Diving#American Football#Jukes#Nexstar Media Inc
Four States Home Page

Webb City Gets the win over Willard!

In the first quarter, QB Landon Johnson takes the snap and he will get into the end zone, Cardinals lead 7-0. Willard QB Russell Roughton is going to be brought down by AJ Bash and Lucas Ott. Aidan Alberty for Webb City will find the end zone, and they lead 14-0. This time, Breckin Galardo […]
WILLARD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy