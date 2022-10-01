Four States Game Night Top Plays- Week 6

Here is our Top 3 Plays of the Night from around the Four States:

Play #3: Joplin’s Quinton Renfro takes the hand-off and makes a cut that jukes out multiple defenders as he finds a lane all the way to the end zone.

Play #2: Quapaw’s Seth Stand-Johnston takes the ball and breaks some ankles on his big run down the sideline.

Play #1: Carthage’s Cooper Jadwin finds Tyler Willis who makes the great catch as he goes diving down the field!

