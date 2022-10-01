Four States Game Night Top Plays- Week 6
Here is our Top 3 Plays of the Night from around the Four States:
Play #3: Joplin’s Quinton Renfro takes the hand-off and makes a cut that jukes out multiple defenders as he finds a lane all the way to the end zone.
Play #2: Quapaw’s Seth Stand-Johnston takes the ball and breaks some ankles on his big run down the sideline.
Play #1: Carthage’s Cooper Jadwin finds Tyler Willis who makes the great catch as he goes diving down the field!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0