Amherst volleyball takes Kearney Catholic to five, Stars prevail
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic volleyball hosted Amherst Tuesday. The Stars and Broncos went to five sets, but Kearney Catholic won 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
Thrilling week of sports showcased in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays is back this week! See what athletes made the cut above the rest. 5. UNK volleyball’s Fallon Stuheit with the massive block in the Lopers sweep against Northwest Missouri State. 4. UNK softball’s Lynsey Roth makes the huge homer in the Lopers...
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
Harvest of Harmony returns for its 80th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Harvest of Harmony Parade returned for its 80th year with communities coming together, lining up along the parade route to celebrate the occasion. Most participating groups were high school band from all across Nebraska, along with University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney bands.
Prairie Loft hosts its 15th annual Harvestfest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s harvest time in Nebraska and for some, family fun activities are the best ways to enjoy the season. The Prairie Loft Center staff invited Hastings and surrounding communities out to their facilities to celebrate 15 years of Harvestfest. Many activities are offered through the...
NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
Act of Kindness Week - AOK ladies 25th year of spreading kindness
The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department. Adams County Extension: Fall...
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
York News-Times
Birth - Watts
Dakota and Alyssa (Fultz) Watts, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Maya Grace Watts, born at 5:53 p.m. on September 26, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 5.2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Big sister McKenna Louise Watts, age 2 ½, welcomed...
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
