ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 1

Related
KSNB Local4

Conner comes home, helps No. 12 Washburn volleyball upset 5th-ranked UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Freshman Sydney Conner returned to Kearney Tuesday in a Washburn volleyball uniform. Conner attended Kearney Catholic High School last season, but helped the 12th-ranked Ichabods upset No. 5 UNK 3-2 at the Health and Sports Center. The following information was provided by the UNK Athletic Department.
KEARNEY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
KSNB Local4

Thrilling week of sports showcased in Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays is back this week! See what athletes made the cut above the rest. 5. UNK volleyball’s Fallon Stuheit with the massive block in the Lopers sweep against Northwest Missouri State. 4. UNK softball’s Lynsey Roth makes the huge homer in the Lopers...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Kearney, NE
Football
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Education
Grand Island, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
KSNB Local4

Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Islanders#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports
KSNB Local4

Harvest of Harmony returns for its 80th year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Harvest of Harmony Parade returned for its 80th year with communities coming together, lining up along the parade route to celebrate the occasion. Most participating groups were high school band from all across Nebraska, along with University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney bands.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Prairie Loft hosts its 15th annual Harvestfest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s harvest time in Nebraska and for some, family fun activities are the best ways to enjoy the season. The Prairie Loft Center staff invited Hastings and surrounding communities out to their facilities to celebrate 15 years of Harvestfest. Many activities are offered through the...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Act of Kindness Week - AOK ladies 25th year of spreading kindness

The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department. Adams County Extension: Fall...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE

INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85

Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Birth - Watts

Dakota and Alyssa (Fultz) Watts, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Maya Grace Watts, born at 5:53 p.m. on September 26, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 5.2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Big sister McKenna Louise Watts, age 2 ½, welcomed...
YORK, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed

LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
ELWOOD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy